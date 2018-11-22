Fantasy Football Week 12 Workload Watch

1 of 8

Week 11 Workload Distribution

Jordan Howard: 64.9% snaps, 18 carries, 63 yards, 0 TD, 1 target, 1 reception, 2 yards, 0 TD

Tarik Cohen: 40.5% snaps, 7 carries, 27 yards, 0 TD, 4 targets, 3 receptions, 23 yards, 0 TD

The frustrations with the Chicago Bears backfield continued in Week 11 despite the team's fourth straight victory.

Chicago was in control throughout the win over the Minnesota Vikings, so it wasn't a surprise to see Howard have a busy evening. Unfortunately, the volume didn't mean much. Howard's 18 carries marked his third-busiest game of the season but only his fifth game with at least 60 yards. He hasn't rushed for more than 82 yards in any game this season, and that 82-yard effort came in Week 1.

Through 10 games, Howard has 523 yards and five touchdowns on 155 carries (3.4 yards per carry). That means he's averaging more than 15 carries per game, which is a healthy number. However, that has only been good enough for 10.3 fantasy points per game, which is on the lower end of the RB3/flex tier.

Howard has clearly been touchdown-reliant as it relates to his fantasy value. In the four games in which he has a touchdown, he's averaging 14.7 fantasy points. In the six games without a score, he averages just 7.4 fantasy points per game. Obviously, you'd expect the touchdown games to be higher, but those numbers show that when he's not scoring, he's not worth a spot in your lineup.

Cohen's four-game hot streak in Weeks 4-8 seems like a distant memory. During that stretch, he was the No. 6 running back at 23.5 fantasy points per game. Over the last three games, he has just 10 receptions for 60 yards and no touchdowns along with 20 carries for 47 yards and a score on the ground. That gives him just 8.2 fantasy points per game in the last three weeks, which means he's been outside the top 40 running backs in that span.

These are the ways of the Bears offense. It's a talented group of players without a true go-to option. There's really no consistency in the fantasy production on the ground or through the air, which makes dealing with Howard and Cohen very frustrating. Howard is doing nothing with the volume he gets, and Cohen seems to be a boom-or-bust option in any given week.