Fantasy Football Week 12 BS Meter

The waiver-wire priorities will look different depending on where you are in the standings.

For teams scratching and clawing to make the playoffs with only two or three weeks left in the regular season, the potential of Gus Edwards leading the Baltimore Ravens backfield in a run-first offense with Lamar Jackson at the helm against a bad Oakland Raiders defense looks enticing. Edwards might have value for the rest of the season, but even if he doesn't, one more strong week could be the difference between making the fantasy playoffs and not.

Speaking of the fantasy playoffs, those at top of the standings might be looking to Weeks 14-16 as it relates to the waiver wire. If you've been streaming defenses all season, studying the matchups in those playoff weeks will reveal some of the best units to grab and stash.

At this point in the season, you should be thinking about running back handcuffs. If you've made it this far without any major injuries to your top running backs, don't assume that luck will continue down the stretch. Plus, you have to consider the possibility of teams resting players during the fantasy championship. Don't get lazy when it comes to insuring your top assets.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations covering the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 12. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10 with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

