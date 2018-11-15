Fantasy Football Week 11 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Other than a handful of players, even your biggest fantasy assets will let you down from time to time. That doesn't mean you need to make sweeping changes to your roster. In fact, overreaction will likely hurt you in the end.

If you were excited about Jordan Howard's chances against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, you weren't alone. The Lions have struggled to defend the run all season, and when the Chicago Bears jumped out to a big lead, the game flow appeared to be in Howard's favor. Unfortunately, the Bears continued to have success through the air, and Howard wound up as an afterthought in an impressive Bears victory.

In that same game, the game script wasn't looking promising for Kerryon Johnson, but he was able to have one of his busiest games of the season, including an active role as a receiver. It's an encouraging sign to see that Johnson was still involved despite the lopsided score.

That was not the case for Kenyan Drake in Week 10. With the Miami Dolphins trailing the Green Bay Packers for almost the entire game, you'd think they would have featured Drake more in the passing game, but he saw just two targets. Drake's usage has been hard to judge, and that's made him tough to trust.

To learn more about what's going on in the backfields of the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins, check out the Week 11 B.S. Meter. The Workload Watch covers eight other running back situations that have the most fantasy implications.

