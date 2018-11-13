Fantasy Football Week 11 BS Meter

0 of 10

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Dalvin Cook made a successful return in Week 9 to bolster fantasy rosters that weathered his absence for over a month. Week 10 brought more successful returns, specifically at the running back position.

Leonard Fournette battled hamstring issues dating back to Week 1, and his extended absence was felt by a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars offense and fantasy teams that drafted him to be a cornerstone player. Week 10 saw Fournette handle a major workload without any setbacks and produce strong numbers as a runner and a receiver.

David Johnson had a different kind of return. For the first time this season, Johnson led the Arizona Cardinals in both rushing and receiving in what felt like a throwback to the player we saw dominate in 2016. Even though the Cardinals came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs, the use of Johnson was very encouraging for those banking on him to play at a top-10 level down the stretch.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations covering the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 11. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10, with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

