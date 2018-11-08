Fantasy Football Week 10 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The rise of the multiheaded backfield was one of the turning points in the history of fantasy football. While a handful of teams give most of the snaps and touches to one player, many are using two or three running backs on a weekly basis. The best teams get the most out of these situations when roles are well-defined.

It's taken some time and a trade, but the Cleveland Browns seem to be figuring out what they have in Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson Jr. The former is the workhorse and the latter is pass-catching back. In their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, both Chubb and Johnson finished inside the top 13 among all fantasy running backs.

Miami hasn't been quite as successful with its running back committee. The Dolphins seem insistent on having Frank Gore lead the rushing attack, but they also fail to utilize Kenyan Drake as the more versatile option consistently. Drake is the team's best offensive weapon, yet his fantasy value is difficult to project with his touches and role varying from week to week with no rhyme or reason.

