Fantasy Football Week 10 BS Meter

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Last week's B.S. Meter didn't have a long shelf life after the trades made by the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. We saw early results of those trades in Week 9.

Demaryius Thomas got off to a hot start against his old team, yet despite the absence of Keke Coutee, he didn't make a significant impact in his debut for the Texans.

On the other side of that game, the Broncos didn't get much out of Emmanuel Sanders or Thomas' replacement in the starting lineup, Courtland Sutton. While the rookie should still get a bump in targets and fantasy value, he was a disappointment in his first game with Thomas out of the picture.

Similar displeasure is coming from those who expected Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay to post strong numbers with Golden Tate and his team-leading 69 targets out of the mix. Golladay and Jones combined for just nine receptions and 112 yards on 12 targets in an ugly loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Week 10 will provide the first look at Golden Tate in an Eagles uniform. The immediate winner in the Tate trade is Carson Wentz, although Tate could wind up providing reliable fantasy production alongside Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz if the Eagles give Tate the targets typically handled by complementary weapons like Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations covering the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 10. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10 with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

