Fantasy Football Week 9 BS Meter

0 of 10

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With eight weeks complete, the fantasy football year is halfway done. That also means NFL teams are evaluating where they stand, and that can lead to changes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw enough of Jameis Winston after he threw four interceptions in just his third start since returning from a three-game suspension to open the season. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick relieved Winston and nearly led the Buccaneers to a comeback victory. On Monday, head coach Dirk Koetter named Fitzpatrick the starter for Week 9.

Despite winning two more games than all of last season, the Cleveland Browns decided to fire both head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Monday after the team's third straight loss. As a result, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was elevated to interim head coach while running backs coach Freddie Kitchens was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Week 8 marked the first week of Byron Leftwich as the offensive coordinator and play-caller for the Arizona Cardinals. However, he wasn't able to turn David Johnson back into a fantasy superstar in just one game. That situations looks like a work in progress.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations covering the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 9. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10 with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

Check out Camp on his Fantasy Camp podcast available every Tuesday and Thursday. Click to subscribe or listen wherever you get your podcasts.