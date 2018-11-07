Fantasy Football Week 10: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

2 of 7

Better Than Usual

Drew Brees, NO (at CIN)

Even though Brees was the top quarterback in Week 9 with 31.4 fantasy points, the last month has been somewhat quiet. During those four weeks (three games), Brees is averaging just 18.3 fantasy points per game, which puts him out of the top 12 in FPG over that span.

The good news is Brees should have a great chance to build on last week's performance when he travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. No team allowed more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the last month than the Bengals. In the first nine weeks of the season, Cincinnati gave up a league-high 319.4 passing yards per game. This will be anything but a quiet week for Brees.

Concern

Matthew Stafford, DET (at CHI)

The first game without Golden Tate was Stafford's worst fantasy performance of the season in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 25 of 36 attempts for 199 yards and failed to throw a touchdown for the first time this season. Over the last four games, Stafford hit the 220-yard mark just once, which would explain why he's averaging just 14.1 fantasy points in that time period.

This week's matchup with the Chicago Bears is an average one by the numbers. Chicago is giving up about 18 fantasy points per game in the last month with an average of about 250 yards and less than two passing touchdowns per game to quarterbacks. A road game against a solid defense doesn't seem like the ideal situation for Stafford to snap out of his funk. You might be better off looking for another option.

Streamers

Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. ATL)

Rolling with Mayfield hasn't been pretty, but as we saw last week, he can come through as a streamer. The Cleveland Browns kept it interesting with the Kansas City Chiefs through the first half before ultimately going down 37-21. Still, Mayfield did a fine job with two touchdowns and one interception on 29-of-42 passing to total 297 yards. That made him the No. 13 fantasy quarterback of Week 9 with 17.9 fantasy points. He outscored Philip Rivers, Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins and Stafford.

Besides what he did last week, Mayfield's Week 10 matchup is a good reason to fire him up again if you're looking for a streamer. The visiting Atlanta Falcons provide the third-easiest matchup for fantasy quarterbacks in the last month at 22.6 fantasy points per game. They've allowed 304.2 passing yards per game, which is the fourth-worst pass defense in the league. Take another shot on Mayfield.

Nick Mullens, SF (vs. NYG)

While it's doubtful many had confidence in pivoting from a decent streamer in C.J. Beathard to Mullens for Week 9, there was no denying the potential of a good start against a beatable Oakland Raiders defense. Of course, Beathard had a body of work to back up that confidence and Mullens was being pressed into his first start. Mullens would wind up with 262 yards and three scores on 16-of-22 passing to finish as the No. 8 fantasy quarterback with 22.2 fantasy points.

That performance gave the San Francisco 49ers the confidence they needed to stick with Mullens as the starter for a Week 10 home game with the New York Giants on Monday night. By no means should this be considered a troublesome defense for Mullens. The Giants are an average matchup for quarterbacks and have allowed about 19 fantasy points per game to the position in the last month. It's fair to have faith in head coach Kyle Shanahan, and if you have that, you have faith in Mullens to provide another solid streaming performance.