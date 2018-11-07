Fantasy Football Week 10: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardNovember 7, 2018
Fantasy Football Week 10: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
Week 9 brought us successful returns and boosts to two backfields. Week 10 could bring another return, although the success may not be immediate.
After sitting out Week 7 with a hamstring injury, Melvin Gordon got some extra rest during the Week 8 bye and was back out in front of the Los Angeles Chargers backfield in a Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He notched his third 100-yard rushing effort of the season and showed no ill effects of the injury.
The Minnesota Vikings decided to work Dalvin Cook back into the mix following a hamstring injury that had been a problem since Week 2. The timing was a bit off with the team looking at a Week 10 bye. Luckily, Cook busted off a 70-yard run and led the backfield in snaps, touches and yards. He'll take this week off and then be ready to give fantasy teams a big boost down the stretch.
That brings us to Leonard Fournette. He hasn't been able to make it through the first half in his two appearances this season and was last seen during Week 4. If he's able to get back on the field for Sunday's game with the Indianapolis Colts, how will the Jacksonville Jaguars use him? During Fournette's absence, Carlos Hyde joined the backfield and T.J. Yeldon has been a reliable part of the passing attack.
Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 10. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Top 100
- New Orleans Saints (at Cincinnati Bengals)
- Los Angeles Chargers (at Oakland Raiders)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. Miami Dolphins)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Drew Brees, NO (at CIN)
Even though Brees was the top quarterback in Week 9 with 31.4 fantasy points, the last month has been somewhat quiet. During those four weeks (three games), Brees is averaging just 18.3 fantasy points per game, which puts him out of the top 12 in FPG over that span.
The good news is Brees should have a great chance to build on last week's performance when he travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. No team allowed more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the last month than the Bengals. In the first nine weeks of the season, Cincinnati gave up a league-high 319.4 passing yards per game. This will be anything but a quiet week for Brees.
Concern
Matthew Stafford, DET (at CHI)
The first game without Golden Tate was Stafford's worst fantasy performance of the season in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 25 of 36 attempts for 199 yards and failed to throw a touchdown for the first time this season. Over the last four games, Stafford hit the 220-yard mark just once, which would explain why he's averaging just 14.1 fantasy points in that time period.
This week's matchup with the Chicago Bears is an average one by the numbers. Chicago is giving up about 18 fantasy points per game in the last month with an average of about 250 yards and less than two passing touchdowns per game to quarterbacks. A road game against a solid defense doesn't seem like the ideal situation for Stafford to snap out of his funk. You might be better off looking for another option.
Streamers
Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. ATL)
Rolling with Mayfield hasn't been pretty, but as we saw last week, he can come through as a streamer. The Cleveland Browns kept it interesting with the Kansas City Chiefs through the first half before ultimately going down 37-21. Still, Mayfield did a fine job with two touchdowns and one interception on 29-of-42 passing to total 297 yards. That made him the No. 13 fantasy quarterback of Week 9 with 17.9 fantasy points. He outscored Philip Rivers, Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins and Stafford.
Besides what he did last week, Mayfield's Week 10 matchup is a good reason to fire him up again if you're looking for a streamer. The visiting Atlanta Falcons provide the third-easiest matchup for fantasy quarterbacks in the last month at 22.6 fantasy points per game. They've allowed 304.2 passing yards per game, which is the fourth-worst pass defense in the league. Take another shot on Mayfield.
Nick Mullens, SF (vs. NYG)
While it's doubtful many had confidence in pivoting from a decent streamer in C.J. Beathard to Mullens for Week 9, there was no denying the potential of a good start against a beatable Oakland Raiders defense. Of course, Beathard had a body of work to back up that confidence and Mullens was being pressed into his first start. Mullens would wind up with 262 yards and three scores on 16-of-22 passing to finish as the No. 8 fantasy quarterback with 22.2 fantasy points.
That performance gave the San Francisco 49ers the confidence they needed to stick with Mullens as the starter for a Week 10 home game with the New York Giants on Monday night. By no means should this be considered a troublesome defense for Mullens. The Giants are an average matchup for quarterbacks and have allowed about 19 fantasy points per game to the position in the last month. It's fair to have faith in head coach Kyle Shanahan, and if you have that, you have faith in Mullens to provide another solid streaming performance.
Week 10 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|2
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|3
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|4
|Drew Brees (NO)
|5
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|6
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|7
|Tom Brady (NE)
|8
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|9
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|10
|Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB)
|11
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|12
|Andrew Luck (IND)
|13
|Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
|14
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|15
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|16
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|17
|Alex Smith (WAS)
|18
|Nick Mullens (SF)
|19
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|20
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|21
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|22
|Blake Bortles (JAC)
|23
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|24
|Josh Rosen (ARI)
|25
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|26
|Brock Osweiler (MIA)
|27
|Sam Darnold (NYJ)
|28
|Derek Anderson (BUF)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Tevin Coleman, ATL (at CLE)
Coleman and the Atlanta Falcons were able to buck the trend of running backs struggling against the Washington Redskins when he carried 13 times for 88 yards and added five receptions for 68 yards and two scores on seven targets to score 32.6 fantasy points. Ito Smith chipped in 10 carries for 60 yards and a rushing TD, but Coleman made the difference as a receiver.
It was easily Coleman's busiest game as a receiver this season. Before Week 9, Coleman had just one game with at least four targets and four receptions and never had more than 32 receiving yards. Keeping Coleman involved on the ground and through the air makes sense for the Falcons, especially when they face the Browns in Cleveland this weekend. No team has allowed more fantasy points to running backs over the last four weeks, so Coleman is set up for another big performance.
Aaron Jones, GB (vs. MIA)
A lost fumble against the New England Patriots was a buzzkill for Jones on a night when he had a season-high 14 carries for 76 yards and two receptions for 10 yards on four targets. His snap count led the way at 58.1 percent, so he was still in front of the backfield even though he didn't touch the ball on the series following the fumble.
The Green Bay Packers should turn right back to Jones as the leader of their backfield in Sunday's battle with the Miami Dolphins. Over the last month, Miami yielded the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs, including 571 rushing yards and three scores on 105 carries. Look for Jones to be an RB2 with upside in this favorable matchup.
Concern
Chris Carson, SEA (at LAR)
Carson entered Week 9 with a hip injury that put his status in question. He wound up playing just 10 snaps before exiting for the rest of the afternoon in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, Carson's hip issues date back at least a month, so this injury has lingered, which puts his status in question for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Much like last week, the Seahawks have a late-afternoon start, so unless you have Mike Davis or another player outside of the early games, you may have to make a decision on Carson before we know if he's active. If he does play, this could turn into a similar situation with uncertainty about his snaps and workload, which would also make it tough to feel great about Davis. Hopefully, this situation will get some clarity before Sunday.
Sleeper
Elijah McGuire, NYJ (vs. BUF)
McGuire came off the injured reserve and right into a busy 2018 debut in the Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He saw seven carries and ran for 30 yards in addition to catching three of five targets for 37 yards. McGuire played 54.5 percent of the snaps. By comparison, Isaiah Crowell was on the field for just 34.8 percent of the snaps with one reception for 11 yards on two targets and 13 carries for 49 yards.
The Jets trailed 6-3 going into the fourth quarter and wound up losing 13-6. That means they had no problem putting McGuire in a tight game despite him seeing his first action of the season. More of that could be coming with the Jets out of contention at 3-6, meaning McGuire could be a sneaky play against the Buffalo Bills. In the last four weeks, the Bills rank ninth in most fantasy points per game allowed to running backs. McGuire is worth a shot as an RB3/flex.
Week 10 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. NO)
With A.J. Green sidelined by a foot injury, he leaves a 26.2 percent target share up for grabs. Boyd has been plenty busy on his own with a 22.8 percent target share on the season, but Green's absence likely means more targets are coming to Boyd on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
No team gave up more fantasy points to wide receivers over the last four weeks than the Saints. While it's fair to say Boyd might see extra attention that he normally wouldn't when he shares the field with Green, the increase in target should make up for it. Plus, the Bengals still have the worst pass defense in the league, so the offense will need to throw a lot just to keep pace with the Saints. Boyd has been a good WR2, but Green's absence and this matchup push him into the low WR1 tier.
Josh Gordon, NE (at TEN)
Gordon's time in New England didn't start with immediate fantasy production. Instead, it's been more of a slow burn that is starting to heat up at the right time. After posting five receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets last week, Gordon now has 100-yard efforts in two of the last three games. During that span, he's the No. 13 wide receiver with 46.2 fantasy points (15.4 FPG).
Gordon's chances of keeping his hot streak look good for Week 10. He'll face the Tennessee Titans and should get plenty of chances to take advantage of cornerback Malcolm Butler's major struggles. Butler is a big reason why the Titans surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers over the last four weeks. This is the most confidence you should have in Gordon heading into any game this season. He's a strong WR2 with WR1 upside.
Concern
T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. JAC)
In two games since returning from injury, Hilton has two touchdowns, but he's done so with just five receptions for 59 yards on nine targets. Of course, the Indianapolis Colts won both of those games against inferior opponents in the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders. They rode Marlon Mack in each outing, and Andrew Luck had a total of just 54 pass attempts.
Hilton may have been the victim of game flow in those matchups, as evidenced by the lack of volume in the passing game. Unfortunately, he comes back from the bye in a tougher matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even though it hasn't played up to the level we saw in 2017, this is still a strong defense. In the last four weeks games, the Jags gave up 33 receptions for 432 yards and three touchdowns to wide receivers.
If the volume doesn't pick up, Hilton's fantasy value might be tied to a touchdown, which is always dangerous. He's a low-end WR2, who could dip into the WR3 territory against this talented secondary.
Sleeper
John Ross, CIN (vs. NO)
Ross has been bothered by a groin injury in recent weeks, but the bye will give him a chance to return to action in Week 10, and not a moment too soon. He could be pressed into a big role on Sunday against the Saints due to the absence of A.J. Green (foot), so from a volume standpoint, Ross gets a big boost to what's been almost non-existent fantasy value.
With Green leaving a massive target share up for grabs and the Bengals possessing the worst pass defense in the league, Ross has to be considered a volume-based WR3 with upside in one of the best matchups for a wide receiver.
Week 10 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Jimmy Graham, GB (vs. MIA)
After Graham managed just one reception for 21 yards on four targets in a Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, it was nice to see him bounce back against the New England Patriots. Graham found the end zone in a four-reception, 55-yard performance with six targets.
Through nine weeks, Graham is eighth in total fantasy points (86.5), but his 10.8 fantasy points per game put him outside the top 10 tight ends who've played in at least three games. He should be better than that in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, who provide the fourth-easiest matchup for tight ends at 12.05 fantasy points per game in the last four weeks. That means Graham has top-five potential this week.
Concern
Rob Gronkowski, NE (vs. TEN)
Gronkowski's ankle and back issues kept him out of last week's game with the Green Bay Packers, and with the New England Patriots just a week away from a bye, there's no guarantee we see Gronkowski on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Gronkowski's struggles were covered in this week's B.S. Meter, but the most telling stat is that he has just two red-zone targets. Even if Gronkowski does suit up, he'll face a Titans defense that's been the toughest matchup for tight ends in the last four weeks. While Gronkowski would be tough to bench if he is active, you don't have to think of him as a locked-in top-five option.
Sleeper
Benjamin Watson, NO (at CIN)
If you were stuck and took a shot on Watson last week, he came through with three receptions for 62 yards on four targets, including a touchdown that he celebrated by signaling the announcement of his wife's pregnancy with twins. If you like a little emotion with your fantasy points, Watson provided just that in Week 9.
He'll have a chance at another productive week in Cincinnati on Sunday. Part of the reason the Bengals have the worst pass defense in the league is because they struggle against tight ends. Only the Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders yielded more fantasy points to tight ends in the last month. If you're hunting for a tight end, Watson is worth a look.
Week 10 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|3
|George Kittle (SF)
|4
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|5
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|6
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|7
|David Njoku (CLE)
|8
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|9
|Trey Burton (CHI)
|10
|Jared Cook (OAK)
|11
|Rob Gronkowski (NE)
|12
|Eric Ebron (IND)
|13
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|14
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|15
|Chris Herndon IV (NYJ)
|16
|Benjamin Watson (NO)
|17
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|18
|Jordan Reed (WAS)
|19
|C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
|20
|Vernon Davis (WAS)
|21
|Nick Vannett (SEA)
|22
|Ricky Seals-Jones (ARI)
|23
|Jesse James (PIT)
|24
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|25
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|26
|Michael Roberts (DET)
|27
|Ed Dickson (SEA)
|28
|Mike Gesicki (MIA)
|29
|Antonio Gates (LAC)
|30
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|31
|Jonnu Smith (TEN)
|32
|Luke Willson (DET)
|33
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|34
|Demetrius Harris (KC)
|35
|Charles Clay (BUF)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
New York Jets (vs. BUF)
There's no reason to mess with a winning philosophy, so it's once again time to target the Buffalo Bills with the top streaming option for Week 10 in the Jets defense. Not only have the Bills allowed the most fantasy points to defenses in the last month, but also over the entire season.
That last month includes 11 sacks allowed, nine interceptions, five fumble recoveries, four touchdowns and just 31 points scored. It doesn't matter who starts for the Bills, as they have the worst offense in the league from both a statistical and talent standpoint. Play the Jets with confidence.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 37.3; Yahoo, 42.0
Other streaming options: Kansas City Chiefs (vs. ARI), Los Angeles Chargers (at OAK)
Week 10 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|New York Jets (vs. BUF)
|2
|Kansas City Chiefs (vs. ARI)
|3
|Los Angeles Chargers (at OAK)
|4
|Chicago Bears (vs. DET)
|5
|New England Patriots (at TEN)
|6
|Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
|7
|Green Bay Packers (vs. MIA)
|8
|Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
|9
|Indianapolis Colts (vs. JAC)
|10
|San Francisco 49ers (vs. NYG)
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars (at IND)
|12
|Los Angeles Rams (vs. SEA)
|13
|Washington Redskins (at TB)
|14
|Carolina Panthers (at PIT)
|15
|Atlanta Falcons (at CLE)
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CAR)
|17
|New Orleans Saints (at CIN)
|18
|Dallas Cowboys (at PHI)
|19
|New York Giants (at SF)
|20
|Detroit Lions (at CHI)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Michael Badgley, LAC (at OAK)
Mercifully, the Los Angeles Chargers moved on from Caleb Sturgis after he missed his only field-goal attempt and two extra points in a tight victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Badgley gets back the job he held for Weeks 6-7, when he was a perfect seven-for-seven on extra points and three-for-three on field goals. Expect him to have plenty of chances to score when the Chargers head to Oakland to beat up on the hapless Raiders on Sunday.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 0.8; Yahoo, 1.0
Week 10 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|2
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|3
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|4
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|5
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|6
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|7
|Michael Badgley (LAC)
|8
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|9
|Graham Gano (CAR)
|10
|Dustin Hopkins (WAS)
|11
|Cody Parkey (CHI)
|12
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|13
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|14
|Matt Prater (DET)
|15
|Randy Bullock (CIN)
|16
|Josh Lambo (JAC)
|17
|Giorgio Tavecchio (ATL)
|18
|Chandler Catanzaro (TB)
|19
|Brett Maher (DAL)
|20
|Aldrick Rosas (NYG)