U.S. Soccer Foundation Sues U.S. Soccer After Being Asked to Change Name, Logo

United States Soccer ended its relationship with a charitable organization in August and is now facing a lawsuit.

According to Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated, the U.S. Soccer Foundation sued the U.S. Soccer Federation on Thursday.

U.S. Soccer Foundation president Ed Foster-Simeon explained U.S. Soccer told his organization—which has given more than $125 million in charity to improve access to soccer in low-income communities—it was severing the relationship and requested it to stop using the U.S. Soccer Foundation name and logos.

Wahl noted the purpose of the lawsuit is to establish "a declaratory judgment that the foundation owns the name 'U.S. Soccer Foundation' and related trademarks."

