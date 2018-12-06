U.S. Soccer Foundation Sues U.S. Soccer After Being Asked to Change Name, Logo

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

A soccer ball bearing the U.S. soccer logo is displayed in New York, Thursday, April 29, 2010. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

United States Soccer ended its relationship with a charitable organization in August and is now facing a lawsuit.

According to Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated, the U.S. Soccer Foundation sued the U.S. Soccer Federation on Thursday.

U.S. Soccer Foundation president Ed Foster-Simeon explained U.S. Soccer told his organization—which has given more than $125 million in charity to improve access to soccer in low-income communities—it was severing the relationship and requested it to stop using the U.S. Soccer Foundation name and logos.

Wahl noted the purpose of the lawsuit is to establish "a declaratory judgment that the foundation owns the name 'U.S. Soccer Foundation' and related trademarks."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Mourinho: There Are Things I Can't Get from My Players

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: There Are Things I Can't Get from My Players

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Pele Attacks 'One Skill' Messi 😳

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pele Attacks 'One Skill' Messi 😳

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    How Chapecoense Are Coping 2 Years On

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Chapecoense Are Coping 2 Years On

    Marcus Alves
    via Bleacher Report

    Stuani: The Prem Flop Tearing Up La Liga

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Stuani: The Prem Flop Tearing Up La Liga

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report