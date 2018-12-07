Arsenal vs. Huddersfield: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal will be confident of getting back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, as they welcome Huddersfield Town to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were involved in an absorbing game in midweek, as they drew 2-2 at Old Trafford with Manchester United. Although it was a result that stretched their unbeaten run to 20 games, Unai Emery and his team would have been disappointed not to take all three points against a struggling United side.

Huddersfield head into this one on the back of consecutive defeats, although they did perform well in the 2-1 loss to Bournemouth on Tuesday. They sit 17th in the table and will be nervously looking over their shoulders as we gear up for the festive period of fixtures.

Here are the odds for this top-flight encounter, the viewing details and a preview of what to expect when the Gunners and the Terriers lock horns.

Odds

Arsenal win (2/9)

Draw (19/4)

Huddersfield win (14/1)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Saturday, December 8

Time: 3 p.m. (GMT), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

Following the highs of Sunday's classic north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur, the Gunners bounced to Old Trafford hoping to end their miserable record there.

It didn't quite materialise and the performance wasn't as vibrant as Sunday's, yet there were still positive moments from the team in the 2-2 draw. Throughout the contest, it was clear Arsenal were superior to their opponents in a lot of different areas.

James McNicholas was ultimately disappointed the Gunners didn't go on and pick up three points from the game as a result:

Still, it's been a long time since Arsenal put together a run as prosperous as this:

When they get back on home soil the Gunners will be confident of putting things right, especially after the way they swept aside Spurs last time out.

In Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang they have the hottest striker in the division at the moment. This season he has already netted 10 times in the top flight and while he didn't find the net against United, throughout the contest he was a threat.

Per OptaJoe, in Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea the Gabon forward finally appeared to meet his match:

Huddersfield are the big underdogs for this encounter and manager David Wagner will be realistic about his team's prospects this term. If they can avoid relegation in their second season back in the top flight it would be a big success for them.

Still, there have been some pluses in recent away games. At Wolves they were dominant in a 2-0 victory, while against Bournemouth they controlled the match for long spells and squandered numerous chances to get at least a point.

The Guardian's Stuart James commented on how impressed he was with the Terriers:

It's surely too much to expect of Huddersfield to get anything from this game though, as an enterprising approach would play into the hands of their opponents. The Gunners have better attacking talent to capitalise on the spaces that blueprint would leave too.

For Emery this match may be a chance to rotate his squad after two challenging encounters and a busy festive period coming up. That may see Arsenal take some time to get into their stride, but when they do they'll romp to victory.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Huddersfield