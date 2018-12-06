Real Madrid Will Meet River Plate to Discuss Exequiel Palacios, Says Agent

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 11: Exequiel Palacios of River Plate drives the ball during the first leg match between Boca Juniors and River Plate as part of the Finals of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 11, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The match was due to be played on November 10th and was rescheduled due to heavy storms in Buenos Aires. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Real Madrid will hold a meeting with River Plate after the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final to discuss Exequiel Palacios, according to his agent Renato Corsi.

The final second leg between River and Boca Juniors will be played at Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday, and the Spanish side will use the opportunity to sit down with the former.

Corsi told AS' Alex de Llano:

"We've received phone calls from Inter, Roma, Wolfsburg. ... A lot of clubs have shown an interest but the one who are really pushing hard for Palacios is Real Madrid.

"Due to the aftermath of the River–Boca return leg being postponed, presidents from both clubs haven't been able to talk about the matter yet.

"Real Madrid have comported themselves really well with us, both with me and my partner. The two clubs will sit down to talk properly after the final, there will be a few meetings regarding Palacios in Madrid over the next few days."

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

