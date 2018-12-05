Joel Embiid Says His Recent Play Has Been 'So Trash' After Loss vs. Raptors

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Joel Embiid has never been one to mince words while talking trash to opponents.

That frankness apparently applies to himself as well.

"The past few games, I've been so trash," Embiid told reporters after Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid matched his season low with 10 points on 5-of-17 shooting, adding 12 rebounds and five assists. He did not make a single free throw for the first time all season.

Over the last three games, Embiid is shooting 34.1 percent and hasn't scored more than 16 points. A week ago, he was garnering MVP buzz alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard.

Embiid has noticeably struggled over the last week, however, perhaps in part because of his increased workload.

"There's also the reality that there's an 82-game season and these things do happen," head coach Brett Brown told reporters after the loss. "It's always, how do you respond? How do you rebound? Do you generally feel like we're getting better?"

Embiid is playing a career-high 34.2 minutes per game and has yet to sit out a contest. The Sixers have major depth issues following their acquisition of Jimmy Butler, but it may be time to start getting some of their starters some DNP-Rests to avoid these prolonged slumps.