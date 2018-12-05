Joel Embiid Says His Recent Play Has Been 'So Trash' After Loss vs. Raptors

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 05: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers is restrained by Jimmy Butler #23 after receiving a technical foul in the fourth quarter from referee Jason Phillips #23 against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on December 5, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Joel Embiid has never been one to mince words while talking trash to opponents. 

That frankness apparently applies to himself as well.  

"The past few games, I've been so trash," Embiid told reporters after Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid matched his season low with 10 points on 5-of-17 shooting, adding 12 rebounds and five assists. He did not make a single free throw for the first time all season.

Over the last three games, Embiid is shooting 34.1 percent and hasn't scored more than 16 points. A week ago, he was garnering MVP buzz alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard.

Embiid has noticeably struggled over the last week, however, perhaps in part because of his increased workload.

"There's also the reality that there's an 82-game season and these things do happen," head coach Brett Brown told reporters after the loss. "It's always, how do you respond? How do you rebound? Do you generally feel like we're getting better?"

Embiid is playing a career-high 34.2 minutes per game and has yet to sit out a contest. The Sixers have major depth issues following their acquisition of Jimmy Butler, but it may be time to start getting some of their starters some DNP-Rests to avoid these prolonged slumps.     

Related

    Taxing Workload Will Wear Down Sixers Starters

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Taxing Workload Will Wear Down Sixers Starters

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Russ Passes Kidd for 3rd on Triple-Double List

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Passes Kidd for 3rd on Triple-Double List

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Hoiberg Lost Control of Bulls

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Hoiberg Lost Control of Bulls

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Derek Fisher to Coach LA Sparks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Derek Fisher to Coach LA Sparks

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report