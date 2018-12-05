LaMelo Ball Drops 30 Points, Dishes 13 Assists in Spire Institute's Win vs. LCA

LaMelo Ball Drops 30 Points, Dishes 13 Assists in Spire Institute's Win vs. LCADecember 6, 2018
LaMelo Ball had 30 points and 13 assists as he led Spire Institute to a 91-79 win over Life Christian Academy on Wednesday at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia.
Ball outscored LCA, 12-11, in the first quarter en route to his dominating performance.
He finished the first half with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting in addition to five assists, per Jack Herron of Prep Hoops Virginia. Spire took a 45-34 lead into halftime.
LCA hung around and even cut the deficit to as few as four points with 4:43 remaining. However, Spire was able to pull away before the 12-point victory thanks in part to Ball's efforts, as noted by Keion Robinson of Phenom Hoop Report:
Keion Robinson @KRob_25
Lamelo Ball is making a lot of plays down this stretch. His feel for the game is just.. different. Nothing like a 17 year-old. Just nearly brought the rim down!! LCAvsSpire
The game's top highlight may have actually been a Ball turnover, as he was called for offensive goaltending on a ferocious putback slam:
Eric Kolenich of the Richmond Times-Dispatch noted the pregame hype, as fans were calling Life Christian Academy well in advance of the team's game against Spire. LCA moved the game to Virginia State University's Multi-Purpose Center, which seats 6,000 people. Tickets were $13.
Samantha Pell of the Washington Post posted pregame video of Ball entering the court with the majority of seats already filled:
Samantha Pell @SamanthaJPell
The LaMelo Ball hype is real, guys. LaVar and LiAngelo are both also here at Virginia State University for LaMelo’s HS game with Spire Institute vs Life Christian Academy. https://t.co/wcazatKfjY
Mark "Rocket" Watts, a Michigan State commit who also plays for Spire, pitched in 10 points, four assists and three boards in 22 minutes.
Recruit information via 247Sports.
