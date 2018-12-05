LaMelo Ball Drops 30 Points, Dishes 13 Assists in Spire Institute's Win vs. LCA

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 6, 2018

PRIENAI, LITHUANIA - JANUARY 09: LaMelo Ball of Vytautas Prienai in action during the match between Vytautas Prienai and Zalgiris Kauno on January 9, 2018 in Prienai, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images)
Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball had 30 points and 13 assists as he led Spire Institute to a 91-79 win over Life Christian Academy on Wednesday at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia.

Ball outscored LCA, 12-11, in the first quarter en route to his dominating performance.

He finished the first half with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting in addition to five assists, per Jack Herron of Prep Hoops Virginia. Spire took a 45-34 lead into halftime.

LCA hung around and even cut the deficit to as few as four points with 4:43 remaining. However, Spire was able to pull away before the 12-point victory thanks in part to Ball's efforts, as noted by Keion Robinson of Phenom Hoop Report:

The game's top highlight may have actually been a Ball turnover, as he was called for offensive goaltending on a ferocious putback slam:

Eric Kolenich of the Richmond Times-Dispatch noted the pregame hype, as fans were calling Life Christian Academy well in advance of the team's game against Spire. LCA moved the game to Virginia State University's Multi-Purpose Center, which seats 6,000 people. Tickets were $13.

Samantha Pell of the Washington Post posted pregame video of Ball entering the court with the majority of seats already filled:

Mark "Rocket" Watts, a Michigan State commit who also plays for Spire, pitched in 10 points, four assists and three boards in 22 minutes.

     

Recruit information via 247Sports.

Related

    LeBron 'Proud' to See Son Bronny Wear No. 23

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LeBron 'Proud' to See Son Bronny Wear No. 23

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    LaMelo Beats LeBron's Alma Mater St. Vincent-St. Mary

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LaMelo Beats LeBron's Alma Mater St. Vincent-St. Mary

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    LaMelo Ball Shines in Win Against Vermilion

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LaMelo Ball Shines in Win Against Vermilion

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron 'Hopes' Coach K Is Still at Duke When Bronny Is Ready

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LeBron 'Hopes' Coach K Is Still at Duke When Bronny Is Ready

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report