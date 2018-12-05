Chargers' Antonio Gates' LA Home Robbed While Kids Were There

Harry How/Getty Images

Burglars robbed the garage of Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates last weekend while his children were inside the house.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported a group of suspects climbed over a fence and went through his collection of high-end cars before escaping with several items from the garage, including a hoverboard.

It's unclear whether the robbery is connected to the string of celebrity thefts in the L.A. area, which included Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods as victims, but investigators believe the suspects may have "cased the property" to prepare their plan of attack based on a review of surveillance cameras, per TMZ Sports.

The suspects didn't make any contact with the family members during the invasion.

Last week, the Associated Press reported 10 alleged gang members were arrested in connection with the prior robberies and charged with felony counts that included conspiracy, burglary and home-invasion robbery.

Police officials said the alleged burglars reviewed team schedules and posts on social media to determine when it was likely athletes and celebrities wouldn't be home, according to the AP.

Gates and the Chargers played a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.