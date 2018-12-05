Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Will Not Return to AC Milan, Will Stay in MLS Instead

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move to AC Milan is reportedly off, as the LA Galaxy man has decided to continue his career in MLS instead.

According to SportItalia and Expressen (h/t Football Italia), the Swede has changed his mind after agreeing to a contract with the Rossoneri. A return to the Italian fashion capital seemed all but certain, but his family are happy in Los Angeles and not in favour of another move.

The Galaxy are also said to be working on making Ibrahimovic their designated player, removing any salary-cap restrictions.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Just days ago Milan legend Paolo Maldini hinted the club were busy with the move amid persistent rumours everything had been agreed, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

The player himself also left the door wide open:

Even at the age of 37, Ibrahimovic remains a valuable option up front. He bagged 22 goals in 27 appearances during his first MLS season, earning the competition's Newcomer of the Year award along the way.

His season was filled with highlights, including this remarkable hat-trick:

Milan lack a second ace scorer to field alongside Gonzalo Higuain, as the talented Patrick Cutrone is still trying to find his feet. Fan favourite Ibrahimovic could have presented a perfect short-term solution, and it was assumed he was very keen on a return to the San Siro.

He has professed his love for the club on multiple occasions and stated he never wanted to leave in the first place, per Mediaset Premium (h/t Football Italia).

Ibrahimovic has played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United during his lengthy career, so his family's desire to stay in Los Angeles after just one MLS season is understandable.

Milan currently sit in fourth place in the Serie A standings, locked in a tight battle for one of the UEFA Champions League tickets.