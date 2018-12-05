Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Pelicans Star 'Hasn't Even Hinted at Being Unhappy'

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis has a player option on his contract for 2020-21, suggesting his long-term future will be under the spotlight in the coming years.

While he hasn't consistently won in New Orleans, the Kentucky product "hasn't even hinted at being unhappy," per Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders. Kyler explained Davis' "camp hasn't expressed any desire to move" because he wants to win a championship with the team that drafted him with the top pick in 2012.

What's more, the Pelicans are looking to add to the roster instead of trading their biggest star before he potentially hits the open market.

New Orleans has made the playoffs twice and won one postseason series since it drafted Davis, and Kyler noted the big man wants the front office to give him "a reason to stay" by aggressively improving the team.

It is just 12-13 in 2018-19 and hasn't built any momentum from its first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in last season's playoffs.

It was natural to speculate Davis was eyeing a team-up with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers when he changed agencies to the King's Klutch Sports earlier this season, but Kyler's sources said the move was just a way of "aligning with an agency with relationships all across the media landscape."

That follows what Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul told Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com in September—that Davis wasn't looking to move and planned on meeting with the Pelicans front office.

Whatever his path, Davis is talented enough to make almost any team an immediate contender.

He's 25 years old and already a five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection, three-time All-Defensive selection and three-time block champion.

He's averaging 28.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 steals per game this season as one of the league's best stat-sheet stuffers. He can work in pick-and-rolls, protect the rim, shoot as part of pick-and-pops beyond the arc, score on the low blocks and find his teammates when double-teams come his way.

The pressure is apparently on the Pelicans to make sure his prime doesn't go to waste, but Davis reportedly isn't looking for an exit plan.