Former WWE Superstar 'Dynamite Kid' Thomas Billington Dies at 60

Former WWE Superstar 'Dynamite Kid' Thomas Billington Dies at 60December 5, 2018
WWE announced Wednesday that former Superstar Thomas "Dynamite Kid" Billington died at the age of 60.
Dynamite Kid wrestled for WWE from 1984 to 1988 as one half of The British Bulldogs alongside tag-team partner Davey Boy Smith.
Kid and Smith were one-time WWE Tag Team champions, and they enjoyed one of the longest tag title reigns in WWE history at 294 days.
Several current and former wrestlers mourned the loss of Dynamite Kid on Wednesday, including the son of his former tag team partner, Davey Boy Smith Jr.:
Davey Boy Smith Jr. @DBSmithjr
It deeply saddens me to announce the passing of Tom Billington the “Dynamite Kid.” 😭😢🙏I was really happy and glad I got to see Dynamite one last time last June in the UK. 🇬🇧 ❤️🙏. Dynamite was certainly an inspiration to myself and many others and really revolutionized https://t.co/req7CWTdxm
Inaugural WWE United Kingdom champion Tyler Bate also offered his thoughts:
Tyler Bate @Tyler_Bate
Gutted to hear about the passing of one of my hero’s and biggest inspirations. RIP Dynamite Kid, Tommy Billington. https://t.co/knQuwNOZKQ
Additionally, SmackDown Live general manager Paige tweeted:
Prior to joining WWE, Dynamite Kid was a singles star who competed in Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, along with the likes of Smith, Bret Hart and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.
Dynamite Kid also had a stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling, during which time he had legendary matches that were well ahead of their time against Tiger Mask.
Kid dealt with multiple health issues after his WWE career ended, and he used a wheelchair in his later years. He also suffered a stroke in 2013.
While Dynamite Kid's tenure in WWE was somewhat brief, he was a true innovator in working the high-flying and hard-hitting style that is so prevalent in today's wrestling.
