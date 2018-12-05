Gianluigi Buffon Feels Edinson Cavani Will Stay at PSG Amid Transfer Rumours

PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has dismissed speculation linking his team-mate Edinson Cavani with an exit in the midseason window.

There have been rumours linking Cavani with a return to Napoli recently, where he enjoyed three seasons and remains popular among supporters.

However, Buffon has said that while he often talks about Serie A football with the PSG striker, Cavani's ambitions of winning the biggest prize in club football will keep him at the Parc des Princes for a while yet, per Italia 1's Tiki-Taka show (h/t Ryan Benson of Goal).

"He is very close to Napoli for the love of the Neapolitan people. He is not immune [to the interest Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis], but I think that, at the moment, PSG gives him more of a chance to go to the end in the Champions League.

"Not that Napoli doesn't have a chance, but I think Cavani will prefer to try it with us until June."

