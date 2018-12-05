Gianluigi Buffon Feels Edinson Cavani Will Stay at PSG Amid Transfer Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2018

(FromL) Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku and Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrate their victory after the French L1 football match between Nimes and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on September 1, 2018 at the Costieres stadium in Nimes, southern France. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) (Photo credit should read PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images)
PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has dismissed speculation linking his team-mate Edinson Cavani with an exit in the midseason window. 

There have been rumours linking Cavani with a return to Napoli recently, where he enjoyed three seasons and remains popular among supporters.

However, Buffon has said that while he often talks about Serie A football with the PSG striker, Cavani's ambitions of winning the biggest prize in club football will keep him at the Parc des Princes for a while yet, per Italia 1's Tiki-Taka show (h/t Ryan Benson of Goal).

"He is very close to Napoli for the love of the Neapolitan people. He is not immune [to the interest Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis], but I think that, at the moment, PSG gives him more of a chance to go to the end in the Champions League.

"Not that Napoli doesn't have a chance, but I think Cavani will prefer to try it with us until June."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Bayern to Go Big for Ajax's De Jong and De Ligt

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Bayern to Go Big for Ajax's De Jong and De Ligt

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Alexis Beaten in Sprint Tests...by Mata 🙄

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alexis Beaten in Sprint Tests...by Mata 🙄

    via mirror

    Barca Ready $68M Bid for Juve's Bentancur

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Ready $68M Bid for Juve's Bentancur

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Pep Has Nothing but Trust for Man City Amid FFP Reports

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep Has Nothing but Trust for Man City Amid FFP Reports

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report