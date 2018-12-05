Report: Jose Mourinho Believes Real Madrid Will Offer Him Way out of Man United

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly hopeful Real Madrid will give him a route out of Old Trafford.

According to James Robson of the Evening Standard, the Red Devils boss still has a strong relationship with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and believes Perez would like to work alongside him again in the future.

With that in mind, Mourinho is said to be hopeful that Madrid "will save him from [his] Manchester United nightmare" with "no guarantees" that new manager Santiago Solari will still be in position come the end of the season, despite his recent appointment.

"Mourinho has publicly stated his desire to see out the remaining 18 months of his contract at United and even extend beyond 2020," added Robson. "But he has made little secret of his frustrations with the club's hierarchy after a disastrous summer in the transfer market and has become increasingly exasperated with a squad he has repeatedly turned on this season."

Mourinho is said to remain a "favourite" of Perez's, that despite the fact he left the Santiago Bernabeu five years ago. In his three years at the club he won one La Liga title in 2011-12 and the Copa del Rey in 2011.

There were some unsavoury moments from the Portuguese when he was the boss at the Bernabeu, though, most notably when he poked former Barcelona assistant Tito Vilanova in the eye in 2011 Spanish Super Cup.

Dermot Corrigan relayed an extract from a piece from ESPN's Sam Borden, in which it's said there was a change in Mourinho's character during his time in the Spanish capital:

At the moment Mourinho is cutting a frustrated figure rather than an angry one, as he continues to watch his team toil in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw by Southampton on Saturday, following a late 1-0 win over Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League and a stalemate against Crystal Palace in the top flight. As a result, the chances of a top-four finish for United already appear slim.

It's not just the results that are getting fans annoyed, though, as Mourinho's United continue to struggle in defence and lack dynamism when they go forward. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News commented on a team that has a lack of direction at the moment:

While Mourinho may still have favour with Perez, it would be a surprise if the club opted to take him back for a second spell.

Following on from three remarkable seasons with Zinedine Zidane in charge, in which Madrid won the Champions League title three times in a row, Julen Lopetegui was appointed and quickly axed after a disastrous start. Some continuity feels important now as a result.

As of yet, it's too early to say whether Solari will provide that, although throughout Mourinho's managerial career stability has never been his strong point.