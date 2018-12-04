Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham Declares for 2019 NFL Draft; Forgoing Senior Season

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham announced on Twitter that he is forgoing his senior season and entering the 2019 NFL draft:

After transferring from Baylor, Stidham sat out the 2016 season before throwing 31 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions in 26 games over two years.

The 2017 campaign was more successful, as it included a win over eventual national champion Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Stidham also tossed 18 touchdowns, completed 66.5 percent of his passes and led the Tigers to a 10-4 record and Peach Bowl appearance.

The 2018 season has not been as fruitful, with Auburn going just 7-5 and Stidham's touchdowns and completion rate dipping to 13 scores and 60.1 percent, respectively.

A 6'3", 215-pound quarterback who turns 23 in August, Stidham is currently ranked as the fifth quarterback in the 2019 draft class, according to Matt Miller of Bleacher Report. Miller listed him 19th among all prospects regardless of position in September, but Stidham has fallen out of the top 32 in the latest list.

The 2019 draft may present an oddity for draft-eligible quarterbacks, as there may not be a host of teams clamoring for one this year.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be looking for one after benching starter Blake Bortles, and the New York Giants may want to find their quarterback of the future with current signal-caller Eli Manning turning 38 years old in January. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has to retire at some point, too, although he's leading a 9-3 team at 41 years old.

Outside of those teams, it gets a little murky. Of note, some could stick with their current veteran or look elsewhere (e.g. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how much demand there is for quarterbacks, in addition to discovering how teams feel about this class during the predraft process. In Stidham's case, he'll have to convince teams that his sophomore season is a better representation of his work than his junior year. If he does that and proves it on the field, Stidham could have a solid pro career.