Knicks Rumors: NYK Believed to Be Collecting Assets for Possible John Wall Trade

The New York Knicks are reportedly interested in bringing John Wall to the Big Apple.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks are "stocking up" their young assets and could attempt to trade for Wall if he becomes available via trade.

Berman reported the Knicks would offer Frank Ntilikina, Damyean Dotson, Courtney Lee, a 2020 first-round and second-round pick as part of a three-team swap.

