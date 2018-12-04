Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Carsen Edwards Top Naismith Player of the Year Odds

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 27: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts against the Indiana Hoosiers during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 27, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke's Zion Williamson has taken the college basketball world by storm in his freshman year and, not surprisingly, is the favorite to take home this year's Naismith Player of the Year award.

According to OddsShark, Williams comes in at +450 (bet $100 to win $450), followed by Duke's RJ Barrett and Purdue's Carsen Edwards (+550 each). 

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    He Could Be Team's 1st NBA Player in 20 Years

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    He Could Be Team's 1st NBA Player in 20 Years

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest CBB AP Poll Released

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Latest CBB AP Poll Released

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Vick Leads No. 2 KU to 90-84 Win Over Stanford in OT

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Vick Leads No. 2 KU to 90-84 Win Over Stanford in OT

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Michigan's Early Success Proves It's One of Nation's Best

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Michigan's Early Success Proves It's One of Nation's Best

    Nick Baumgardner
    via Detroit Free Press