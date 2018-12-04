Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Carsen Edwards Top Naismith Player of the Year Odds

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Carsen Edwards Top Naismith Player of the Year OddsDecember 4, 2018
Duke's Zion Williamson has taken the college basketball world by storm in his freshman year and, not surprisingly, is the favorite to take home this year's Naismith Player of the Year award.
According to OddsShark, Williams comes in at +450 (bet $100 to win $450), followed by Duke's RJ Barrett and Purdue's Carsen Edwards (+550 each).
Odds to win Naismith College Player of the Year (@BovadaOfficial): Williamson +450 Edwards/Barrett +550 Lawson/Maye +600 Martin +700 Battle +1000 Hachimura +1500 Guy/Williams/Happ +2000 Howard/Winston +2500 Bol/Ponds/Daum/Langford +3000
