Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Carsen Edwards Top Naismith Player of the Year Odds

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke's Zion Williamson has taken the college basketball world by storm in his freshman year and, not surprisingly, is the favorite to take home this year's Naismith Player of the Year award.

According to OddsShark, Williams comes in at +450 (bet $100 to win $450), followed by Duke's RJ Barrett and Purdue's Carsen Edwards (+550 each).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.