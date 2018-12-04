Jay Gruden: Colin Kaepernick 'Discussed' by Redskins After Colt McCoy Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

With Washington down to its third-string quarterback, Colin Kaepernick has been mentioned as a potential option for the team down the season's final stretch.

Per Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, head coach Jay Gruden noted the coaching staff did discuss Kaepernick before deciding they will likely look elsewhere for help.

"He's been discussed (internally) but I think we will probably go in a different direction," Gruden said.

Gruden added Washington is hesitant to bring in a quarterback who has no familiarity with the offense or coaching staff.

Per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Gruden said Washington looked at "strictly football" reasons when discussing Kaepernick.

Starting quarterback Alex Smith's season came to an end after he broke his fibula and tibia against the Houston Texans in Week 11. Backup QB Colt McCoy fractured his right fibula during Monday's 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Making his first appearance since 2016, Mark Sanchez finished Monday's game under center for Washington. The former first-round pick went 13-of-21 for 100 yards with one interception.

Kaepernick's last NFL game to date was on January 1, 2017, with the San Francisco 49ers. He has filed a grievance complaint against the league that an arbitrator ruled in August will receive a formal hearing.

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick started the movement of protesting social injustice when the national anthem is played. He originally remained seated on the 49ers bench before taking a knee starting with a Sept. 1 preseason game against the San Diego Chargers.

Washington (6-6) is tied with the Eagles for second place in the NFC East, one game behind the Dallas Cowboys. Gruden's club will host the New York Giants in Week 14 on Sunday.