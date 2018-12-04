Mets GM: Noah Syndergaard Trade Would Take 'Very Special Circumstances'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen suggested Tuesday that he isn't looking to trade starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Van Wagenen said it would take "very special circumstances for us to even consider" trading Syndergaard.

The 26-year-old Syndergaard is sent to enter his fifth MLB season with the Mets in 2019.

