Mets GM: Noah Syndergaard Trade Would Take 'Very Special Circumstances'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers the ball to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen suggested Tuesday that he isn't looking to trade starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Van Wagenen said it would take "very special circumstances for us to even consider" trading Syndergaard.

The 26-year-old Syndergaard is sent to enter his fifth MLB season with the Mets in 2019.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Van Wagenen Showing He Will Be Bold

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Van Wagenen Showing He Will Be Bold

    John Azzato
    via Metsmerizedonline

    Mets and Mariners Are Going in Opposite Directions

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Mets and Mariners Are Going in Opposite Directions

    Beyond the Box Score
    via Beyond the Box Score

    Bruce: 'Brodie Is Going to Come in And...Make His Mark'

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Bruce: 'Brodie Is Going to Come in And...Make His Mark'

    SNY
    via SNY

    What It Would Take for Mets to Trade for Corey Kluber

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    What It Would Take for Mets to Trade for Corey Kluber

    SNY
    via SNY