NBA Rumors: Trevor Ariza Considered Top Player Most Likely to Get Traded

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to explore trading Trevor Ariza when he becomes eligible Dec. 15.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Ariza is "at the top" of the list of players teams expect to be moved.

Ariza is not eligible to be traded until after Dec. 15 because he signed a free-agent contract with the Suns this offseason. In most seasons, that Dec. 15 date is important for trade movement because it opens up recently signed contracts to be used for matching purposes.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.