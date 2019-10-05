Tottenham's Hugo Lloris Stretchered off After Gruesome Injury vs. Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was carried off with what appeared to be a serious arm injury during his team's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Lloris picked up the injury after he made an error early in the game, which the hosts took the lead from through Neil Maupay:

The Spurs stopper was replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga after he was stretchered off. Lloris was in clear pain after the fall and received oxygen on the pitch.

BT Sport's touchline reporter Des Kelly provided more details:

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea sent his best wishes to the Frenchman:

The injury and the mistake came at the worst possible time for Tottenham, as they were looking to respond in a positive fashion after their 7-2 UEFA Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has been Spurs' No. 1 since his arrival from Lyon in 2012, and he has been club captain since 2015.

While he is capable of making the occasional costly error, Lloris has kept his place over the years by being an excellent goalkeeper, and he also captained France to their 2018 FIFA World Cup win.

Spurs have endured a challenging start to the Premier League season. On Saturday, they are seeking to secure their first away win since January in the top flight.  

