Navy Midshipmen vs. Army Black Knights: Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Not long ago Navy beat Army 14 times in a row, but the Black Knights broke that skid with a victory two years ago and followed it up with another one last year.

Who's the better bet for the 119th edition of Army-Navy on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia?

College football point spread: The Black Knights opened as seven-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 35.0-19.2 Black Knights (College football picks on every game)

Why the Navy Midshipmen can cover the spread

Navy nixed a seven-game losing streak three weeks ago with a 37-29 victory over Tulsa but followed that up with a tough 29-28 loss to Tulane. The Midshipmen then had last week off.

Navy trailed the Green Wave 21-3 at the half, rallied to take a 28-21 lead with less than four minutes to go but gave up a touchdown and a two-point conversion with a minute and a half left and could not respond.

On the day, the Midshipmen only ran the ball for 117 yards, but they added twists by scoring on a halfback pass to the quarterback and on a 73-yard bomb. Maybe that will give the Army defense something to think about Saturday.

Navy covered against Tulane as a five-point dog. Three weeks ago, the Midshipmen covered as five-point favorites over the Golden Hurricane. And just before that, they lost to still-undefeated Central Florida 35-24 but covered at plus-23. So Navy is 3-0 ATS its last three times out.

Why the Army Black Knights can cover the spread

Army drives a seven-game winning streak into this contest, after beating FCS championship contender Colgate three weeks ago 28-14. The Knights have since had some extended time off.

Army drove its first two possessions of the game against the Raiders 49 and 76 yards to touchdowns, led 14-0 at the half, let Colgate get within one score midway through the fourth quarter but immediately drove 75 yards to an insurance touchdown to secure the victory and the cover as an 11-point favorite.

On the day, Army ran the ball for 261 yards, only allowed 251 total Raiders yards and held a 36/24 time of possession advantage.

On the season, Army has outgained eight of 11 opponents, including Oklahoma, and outrushed 10 of 11 foes, including the Sooners.

Smart betting pick

The Black Knights won this matchup last year 14-13. Now Army is even better than it was that day, while the Midshipmen have taken a step back. Smart money here gives the points with the Knights.

College football betting trends

Navy is 1-8 SU in its last nine games.

Navy is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games when playing Army

The total has gone over in five of Army's last seven games.

