PSG's Kylian Mbappe Tells Ajax's Frenkie de Jong He's 'Very Welcome in Paris'

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has said Ajax's Frenkie de Jong would be a welcome addition at the club.

The 19-year-old spoke to France Football (h/t Get French Football News) after winning the inaugural Trophee Kopa—an award that recognises him as the best under-21 player in the world—on Monday and he spoke about another young star in 21-year-old De Jong:

"He is a player who really impressed me during our two matches with the Netherlands. His vision and the quality of his passing that breaks the lines make him very valuable, especially because he also intercepts a considerable amount of balls.

"Honestly, he is very welcome in Paris! I said to him as much, because he would be enormous for us. After that, he will make his own choice."

