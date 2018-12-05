Predicting Where the Top Uncommitted 2019 College Basketball Recruits Will Land

1 of 7

The Basics: Vernon Carey, C, 6'10", 275 pounds

The Player

Five years ago, Carey would have been perfect just the way he is. He is a big, strong, mountain of a man with great footwork and the ability and willingness to pass out of double-teams in the post. He has a lot of great moves on the blocks and is more than capable of scoring with either hand.

He could be the second coming of Jahlil Okafor—though let's hope his NBA potential is brighter than that.

But it's not five years ago, so the lefty has been working to expand his range and face-up game in order to become the total package. He does have a nice-looking stroke for a player his size, and he is capable of hitting three-pointers when given the time and space. However, it's an inconsistent and slow-developing shot, so there's a lot of room for improvement there.

But when "isn't the greatest perimeter shooter" is the biggest knock against someone built like an old-school center, you're really picking at nits. Carey is going to be special for his one year of college hoops.

The Prediction: Duke

Carey is a left-handed big man who throws down thunderous dunks and who might be elite if he can keep his weight under control. I'm not saying he's Zion Williamson 2.0, but he's certainly the closest that Mike Krzyzewski is going to come to replacing Williamson this summer.

Plus, Duke has signed at least one top-three recruit in each of the last five years, and it still has a lot of work to do to fill out the 2019 class. It's possible all five starters leave for the NBA, and the Blue Devils only have two guys signed for next year so far—and neither one is a big.

Carey is deciding between Duke, Michigan State and North Carolina, and he will make his decision on Thursday, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports. Expect him to be headed to Durham.