WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 3

The current general manager of Raw, Baron Corbin, was in the ring following a commercial break and basked in the boos of the WWE Universe.

He ran down the Superstars who have been a pain in his side since assuming the role and labeled tonight Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night in honor the man who has been by his side, eliminating the opposition one at a time.

"Show some appreciation for the Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre!" Corbin demanded as the former intercontinental and tag team champion made his way to the ring.

Corbin presented McIntyre with Raw's Gold Medal of Excellence.

McIntyre said he was doing what no other Superstar was tough enough to do. He criticized the Superstars in the back for being soft; for playing video games and spending all their time on social media. He vowed to reshape Raw in his image before turning his attention to Finn Balor.

Dolph Ziggler interrupted, reminding McIntyre they were supposed to dominate Raw together but he was seemingly not invited to the party. McIntyre admitted he never was, then labeled himself the whole damn package.

"You're role was to get me in a prominent position and look at me now; you did it!" McIntyre mockingly thanked Ziggler.

The Showoff snapped and dropped McIntyre with a Zig-Zag. Corbin immediately made a match between the former partners.

Grade

B+

Analysis

Was this another annoying promo segment used to set up a match? Yes, but where this succeeded was in meaning something and furthering a story arc.

For weeks, McIntyre has been helping Corbin and Bobby Lashley without any real acknowledgement of his former partnership.

We got that acknowledgement Monday, as well as a match between the two to put the final dagger in their on-screen partnership once and for all.