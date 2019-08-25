Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus Suffers Hamstring Injury, Will Return in Sept.

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City's attacking depth has taken a hit, with forward Gabriel Jesus suffering a hamstring injury.

Per the club's official Twitter account, the Brazil forward will be available for selection again after the international break:

The 22-year-old has been a valuable squad member since signing for City, continuing his development behind club legend Sergio Aguero. Jesus has been unable to overtake the Argentina striker, who continues to find the net with remarkable consistency.

Jesus has scored one goal so far this season, against West Ham United in a 5-0 romp on the opening weekend.

He was a bigger factor in the UEFA Champions League last season, showing he has what it takes to be a regular starter if needed. The busy Premier League schedule means City need all the depth they can get, and the defending champions have done a fine job of building their squad up.

They seem to find goals everywhere but have limited options at the central striker position, so losing Jesus is an inconvenience that could become a major issue if anything happens to Aguero.