Conor McGregor: Michael Chiesa Not Intended Target of Bus Attack, Can't Sue

UFC star Conor McGregor believes Michael Chiesa should not be able to sue him over the emotional distress he suffered in the bus attack ahead of UFC 223, as he wasn't the intended target during the incident.

As reported by TMZ, Chiesa suffered injuries in the attack that forced him out of a scheduled bout against Anthony Pettis. He has sued McGregor for "intentional infliction of emotional distress," and McGregor has now responded to that suit:

Now, McGregor has filed a response to Chiesa's suit admitting his conduct was "unquestionably inappropriate," but should not be considered "outrageous."

So, why does that distinction matter? Because proving "outrageousness" is essential for collecting damages when it comes to intentional infliction of emotional distress.

McGregor also argues that his actions were "clearly not directed at [Chiesa] at all" -- which the judge should consider in evaluating the "outrageousness" of the incident.

McGregor has admitted the attack was aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was also on the bus.

The incident took place on April 5 and left Chiesa bloodied after McGregor threw a steel dolly against the bus window. You can see the attack and aftermath here (contains language NSFW and graphic images):

The fallout from the incident was severe. Multiple scheduled bouts had to be canceled, including Chiesa's, while McGregor was arrested, per TMZ Sports.

Artem Lobov later explained how the feud between Nurmagomedov and McGregor kicked off when the Dagestani fighter started calling the Notorious "chicken" and confronted Lobov in a hallway, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani (via MMAjunkie's Simon Samano).

The two finally met inside the Octagon at UFC 229, where Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title by submitting his rival. A post-fight melee ensued, and the feud seems far from over.

McGregor has expressed an interest in a rematch at some point in the future.

Chiesa and Pettis met at UFC 226, where the latter won via submission.