College Football Underclassmen Who Should Declare for 2019 NFL Draft

0 of 7

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

As a general rule, go get that money.

While there can be immense value in returning for another year, draft-eligible stars should wave goodbye to college football and enter the 2019 NFL draft. Aiming for a national championship is a commendable goal, but so is being properly paid for one's efforts.

Ohio State's Nick Bosa, Houston's Ed Oliver, Michigan's Rashan Gary, LSU's Greedy Williams, Arizona State's N'Keal Harry and Oklahoma State's Justice Hill are among the prospects who have already decided to forgo their final college seasons. Plenty more should join them.

Dozens of players have reasonable cases to declare, but we're focused on those with first-round potential or those among the best at their positions for April's draft.