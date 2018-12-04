Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea will be seeking to add to the recent woes of Wolverhampton Wanderers when the two teams meet in the Premier League on Wednesday.

After picking up just one point from their previous two top-flight games, Chelsea got back into the winning groove with a routine 2-0 win over Fulham on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur's loss to Arsenal also means the Blues are in third position heading into this round of matches.

Wolves are finding the going tough in the Premier League after a bright start to the campaign following promotion. The 2-1 loss at Cardiff City on Friday was their fifth defeat in their last six games; manager Nuno Espirito Santo will hope the Molineux crowd can inspire his players to a shock result.

It's a showdown between two teams that play enterprising football, and as such the 90 minutes should be an entertaining affair. Here are the odds for the game, the viewing details and a look at what to expect from this fixture.

Odds

Wolves win (15-4)

Draw (14-5)

Chelsea win (4-5)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Wednesday, December 5

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Preview

Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

While recent results have dampened any talk of a title challenge for manager Maurizio Sarri in his first season with the Blues, the win over Fulham was a reminder that this is a team moving in the right direction under his guidance.

Chelsea were in total control against their west London rivals, and the result didn't appear to be in any doubt after Pedro's fourth-minute opener.

Sarri would have been pleased with the performance of N'Golo Kante in particular, as there was a lot of talk about his position in the team having struggled against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Liam Twomey of ESPN FC praised his role in the opening goal:

Another fascinating storyline for the remainder of the campaign will be who starts alongside Kante and Jorginho in the midfield trio.

Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley have both had spells in the side, although after coming off the bench and scoring on Sunday, Ruben Loftus-Cheek may feel he deserves an opportunity.

As for Wolves, they would have been disappointed to see a lead slip away at Cardiff City last time out, continuing a torrid run of form.

Although their team is packed with talented footballers, at the moment there's something absent from Santo's setup. Wolves are tidy in possession and exert control over long spells of matches, but they aren't being ruthless enough in either penalty area.

Football writer Daniel Storey believes the west Midlands outfit look like they can be bullied:

The midfield battle in this match should be fascinating, as Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are technically outstanding. Jorginho, Kante and the third member of the Blues' trio in this area will need to be at their best.

Wolves have the players to spring a surprise, but they have lacked intensity at crucial points in their recent outings. While Chelsea may have to be patient here, they have enough quality and composure to come away with three points.

Prediction: Wolves 0-2 Chelsea