Southampton Sack Mark Hughes as Manager After 9 Months in Charge

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Southampton manager Mark Hughes was sacked by the club on Monday following a string of poor results in the Premier League.

Saints released the following statement on social media, confirming the decision had been made:

Southampton drew 2-2 with Manchester United on Saturday having led by two goals in the game. However, results had been poor prior to that encounter, with just one win picked up from their 14 games in the top flight in the 2018-19 campaign.

Hughes, who was only appointed at St Mary's in March, departs with Southampton in 18th position in the table, a point short of safety.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.