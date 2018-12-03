Southampton Sack Mark Hughes as Manager After 9 Months in Charge

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

Southampton Welsh manager Mark Hughes reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 1, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Southampton manager Mark Hughes was sacked by the club on Monday following a string of poor results in the Premier League.

Saints released the following statement on social media, confirming the decision had been made:

Southampton drew 2-2 with Manchester United on Saturday having led by two goals in the game. However, results had been poor prior to that encounter, with just one win picked up from their 14 games in the top flight in the 2018-19 campaign.

Hughes, who was only appointed at St Mary's in March, departs with Southampton in 18th position in the table, a point short of safety.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Southampton Sack Mark Hughes

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Southampton Sack Mark Hughes

    Southampton FC
    via Southampton FC

    Marca: Modric Will Win Ballon d'Or

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Marca: Modric Will Win Ballon d'Or

    J. L. Calderón
    via MARCA in English

    Tottenham Fan Arrested for Throwing Banana Skin at Aubameyang

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham Fan Arrested for Throwing Banana Skin at Aubameyang

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Aaron Ramsey Trolls Eric Dier After Arsenal Comeback

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Aaron Ramsey Trolls Eric Dier After Arsenal Comeback

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report