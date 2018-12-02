EPL Table: 2018 Week 14 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Jon Super/Associated Press

The Premier League's 'Derby Day' lived up to the expectations on Sunday, as there was plenty of drama on offer. Arsenal battled back to beat Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool earned a narrow win over Everton thanks to a last-minute goal from Divock Origi.

The Belgian took full advantage of a mistake from Jordan Pickford to earn his side the win, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the top man for Arsenal, scoring twice. Earlier in the day Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0 in the West London derby.

Here are Sunday's results:

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Arsenal 4-2 Spurs

Liverpool 1-0 Everton

The current Premier League standings (Matches played, wins, goal difference and points):

1. Manchester City: 14, 12, +37, 38

2. Liverpool: 14, 11, +22, 36

3. Chelsea: 14, 9, +19, 31

4. Arsenal: 14, 9, +14, 30

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 14, 10, +10, 30

6. Everton: 14, 6, +4, 22

7. Manchester United: 14, 6, -1, 22

8. Leicester City: 14, 6, +3, 21

9. Bournemouth: 14, 6, +2, 20

10. Watford: 14, 6, -2, 20

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 14, 5, -4, 18

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 14, 4, -4, 16

13. West Ham United: 14, 4, -5, 15

14. Crystal Palace: 14, 3, -7, 12

15. Newcastle United: 14, 3, -8, 12

16. Cardiff City: 14, 3, -14, 11

17. Huddersfield Town: 14, 2, -15, 10

18. Southampton: 14, 1, -14, 9

19. Burnley: 14, 2, -16, 9

20. Fulham: 14, 2, -21, 8

Arsenal and Tottenham were expected to deliver the match of the day and they didn't disappoint, with multiple lead changes, a scrum and a red card giving the North London derby plenty of life.

Aubameyang opened the scoring from the penalty spot but Eric Dier and Harry Kane hit back in the span of minutes, the latter also from 11 yards out.

Dier's headed effort should have been saved by Bernd Leno, according to former England international Gary Lineker:

The goal and his celebration―he shushed the crowd―also led to an altercation but no bookings.

Aubameyang tied things up in the second half, setting up a thrilling finale. Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira scored minutes apart to hand the Gunners the win, and Jan Vertonghen took an early shower for a second bookable offence.

B/R Football loved it:

The Merseyside derby was just as entertaining, but there was only one goal on offer. Both teams had their moments and should have scored through Sadio Mane and Andre Gomes, respectively, but both goalkeepers appeared to be on their game.

That was until Virgil van Dijk lobbed a hopeful volley toward goal deep in injury time. The ball seemed destined for the cross bar, but rather than help it over, Pickford tried to handle it, bringing it back into play and right in the path of Origi.

Alisson Becker, who played one of his best matches yet for the Reds, consoled his colleague after the contest:

In west London Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek secured the win for the Blues, who made Premier League history:

It was a much-needed win for Chelsea after their unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end against Tottenham.