Gregg Berhalter Officially Named US Men's National Team Head Coach

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

ORLANDO, FL - MAY 30: Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter is seen on the sideline prior to a MLS soccer match between the Columbus Crew and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on May 30, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Alex Menendez/Getty Images

U.S. Soccer officially named Gregg Berhalter as the new head coach of the men's national team, bringing an end to the search for a successor to Bruce Arena.

The long-awaited move was made official on Sunday:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

