Gregg Berhalter Officially Named US Men's National Team Head Coach

Gregg Berhalter Officially Named US Men's National Team Head CoachDecember 2, 2018
Alex Menendez/Getty Images
U.S. Soccer officially named Gregg Berhalter as the new head coach of the men's national team, bringing an end to the search for a successor to Bruce Arena.
The long-awaited move was made official on Sunday:
