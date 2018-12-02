Bowl Games 2018-19: Complete Schedule of Matchups

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

The participants for the 39 bowl games will be determined Sunday afternoon.

The New Year's Six games take precedent over the rest of the postseason games, and they'll receive the most attention over the next few weeks.

Once the 12 programs are locked into the New Year's Six, the rest of the bowl slots will be filled by conferences with bowl affiliations before other teams slide into games with at-large berths.

Although there's a plethora of bowls, there aren't enough postseason spots for every bowl-eligible team, which will make Sunday a disappointing day for some.

2018-19 Bowl Schedule

All Times ET.

Saturday, December 15

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, December 18

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Wednesday, December 19

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, December 20

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, December 21

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Toledo vs. Florida International

Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, December 22

Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii

Wednesday, December 26

First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, December 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, December 28

Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, December 29

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC)

Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State vs. TBD

Orange or Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Orange or Cotton Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, December 31

Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS)

Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., Fox)

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1)

Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, January 1

Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC)

Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN)

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN)

Few Bowl Matchups Already Set

Some of the Group of Five conferences locked their teams into certain bowls before the conference championship games in Week 14.

Toledo and Florida International are set to play in the Bahamas Bowl, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Toledo finished 7-5 and 5-3 in the MAC, a record shared by two other teams in the MAC West, which was won by conference champion Northern Illinois.

Butch Davis' Panthers earned a 8-4 record out of Conference USA and they are one of two programs from that conference locked into a bowl.

Louisiana Tech announced Wednesday it is headed to the Hawaii Bowl to take on Hawaii.

While we're used to seeing the game on Christmas Eve, the matchup at Aloha Stadium will take place on December 22 between the Conference USA and Mountain West sides.

Arkansas State is also aware of its destination, as its headed to the Arizona Bowl, which will be played December 29, as the program announced Tuesday.

Outside of those announcements, we're still awaiting official confirmation on the rest of the matchups.

Not All Bowl-Eligible Teams Will Play In Postseason

Following Virginia Tech's win over Marshall Saturday, there are 82 bowl-eligible teams.for 78 bowl spots.

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Unfortunately for programs in the Group of Five conferences, they'll be the most at risk of missing out on a postseason game because of the tie-ins the power conferences have with bowl games.

The good news for some of those teams is not all of the SEC teams will fill the conference's bowl allocation since four programs are projected to be in the New Year's Six.

However, the ACC has 11 bowl-eligible teams and nine programs out of the Big Ten will be playing in the postseason.

Adding to the difficulty of finding a place for every bowl-eligible team is the presence of independent sides Army and BYU.

While BYU was an underwhelming 6-6, it possesses a strong traveling fan base that can't be ignored, and Army at 9-2 must make a postseason game.

The teams in most danger of missing out on bowls appear to be Eastern Michigan, Wyoming, Miami (Ohio) and Louisiana-Monroe.

Those programs aren't confirmed to be out of the postseason, but some combination of teams from the MAC, Sun Belt and Mountain West will be on the outside looking in.

