La Liga Table 2018 Week 14: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona returned to the top of the table in Spain after a 2-0 victory over struggling Villarreal at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Goals from Gerard Pique and Carles Alena secured all three points, as the champions leapfrogged Sevilla who drop to second following their 1-1 draw against Alaves.

Atletico Madrid also lost ground in the title race. The Rojiblancos drew at Girona and fall three points behind Barcelona.

Sunday's La Liga Results

Real Betis 1-0 Real Sociedad

Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 2-0 Villarreal

Alaves 1-1 Sevilla

La Liga Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)



1. Barcelona: 14, +18, 28

2. Sevilla: 14, +11, 27

3. Atletico Madrid: 14, +8, 25



4. Alaves: 14, +4, 24

5. Real Madrid: 14, +3, 23

6. Espanyol: 14, +1, 21

7. Girona: 14, +1, 21

8. Getafe: 14, +4, 20

9. Real Sociedad: 14, +1, 19

10. Real Betis: 14, -3, 19

11. Levante: 13, -1, 18

12. Eibar: 14, -4, 18

13. Celta Vigo: 14, +3, 17

14. Valencia: 14, 0, 17

15. Real Valladolid: 14, -3, 17

16. Leganes: 14, -4, 16

17. Villarreal: 14, -3, 14

18. Athletic Bilbao: 13, -6, 11

19. Rayo Vallecano: 14, -13, 10

20. Huesca: 14, -17, 7

For the La Liga table in full, visit the competition website.

Sunday Recap

Barcelona returned to winning ways against Villarreal, but the visitors were unfortunate not to take the lead when Gerard Moreno got the better of Clement Lenglet and hit the woodwork with a fierce shot.

Ernesto Valverde's side were without the injured Arthur and Luis Suarez and lacked their usual fluency in the first half. The Brazilian's presence in midfield was particularly missed:

However, the hosts still posed a threat and took the lead on 36 minutes. Ousmane Dembele crossed from the right for Pique to direct a header past goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo.

Opta highlighted the defender's goalscoring record:

Barcelona had to wait until the 87th minute to seal the victory. Lionel Messi sent substitute Alena through on goal, and the youngster cleverly dinked the ball over Asenjo for his first La Liga strike.

Football writer Sid Lowe was impressed with the move:

The win was enough to send Barcelona back to the top of La Liga, and they end the weekend in pole position after Sevilla were held at Alaves.

Pablo Machin's men went behind on 37 minutes through Jony. Jonathan Calleri fired in a low cross from the right for the winger to smash home at the far post.

Sevilla had chances to equalise but did not manage to get back on level terms until the 77th minute.

The ball was played out to Pablo Sarabia on the right, he sent in a cross for Wissam Ben Yedder to convert from close range.

Sports writer Andy West highlighted Sarabia's form this season:

However, Alaves almost won it with just minutes of normal time remaining. Darko Brasanac's header hit the post and goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik managed to collect.

Earlier in the day Atletico Madrid would have moved temporarily top of the table with victory over Girona but could only take a point at the Estadi Montilivi.

The visitors were not at their best but still went close in the first half. Saul Niguez, playing out of position at left-back, hit the crossbar after swapping passes with Diego Costa and then Antoine Griezmann.

However, it was Girona who went in at the break with the lead. Cristhian Stuani won a penalty after being tripped by goalkeeper Jan Oblak and converted the kick in first-half stoppage time.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan highlighted Stuani's goalscoring record:

Atletico had to wait until the 82nd minute to equalise. Costa did superbly well to control a long pass from Angel Correa, but Jonas Ramalho then managed to turn the ball past his own goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

Opta noted how Simeone is still yet to beat Girona:

It's a disappointing result for Atletico, who drop points away from home yet again. The Rojiblancos have now won just one of seven matches on their travels in La Liga this season.