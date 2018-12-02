Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 15 Fixtures After Week 14 Results

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Arsenal moved into fourth place in the Premier League table after a thrilling 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The victory means Unai Emery's side leapfrog Spurs in the table and are just a point behind Chelsea, who beat Fulham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Sunday's final fixture saw Liverpool beat Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield thanks to a stoppage-time goal from substitute Divock Origi.

Week 14 Results

Cardiff 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City 2-0 Watford

Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle United 0-3 West Ham United

Southampton 2-2 Manchester United

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Premier League Standings (Matches played, wins, goal difference and points)

1. Manchester City: 14, 12, +37, 38

2. Liverpool: 14, 11, +22, 36

3. Chelsea: 14, 9, +19, 31

4. Arsenal: 14, 9, +14, 30

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 14, 10, +10, 30

6. Everton: 14, 6, +4, 22

7. Manchester United: 14, 6, -1, 22

8. Leicester City: 14, 6, +3, 21

9. Bournemouth: 14, 6, +2, 20

10. Watford: 14, 6, -2, 20

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 14, 5, -4, 18

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 14, 4, -4, 16

13. West Ham United: 14, 4, -5, 15

14. Crystal Palace: 14, 3, -7, 12

15. Newcastle United: 14, 3, -8, 12

16. Cardiff City: 14, 3, -14, 11

17. Huddersfield Town: 14, 2, -15, 10

18. Southampton: 14, 1, -14, 9

19. Burnley: 14, 2, -16, 9

20. Fulham: 14, 2, -21, 8

Week 15 Fixtures

Tuesday, December 4

Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham vs. Cardiff

Watford vs. Manchester City

Wednesday, December 5

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Newcastle

Fulham vs. Leicester

Woves vs. Chelsea

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Tottenham vs. Southampton

Sunday Recap

Arsenal and Tottenham served up another thrilling north London derby, with the Gunners coming from 2-1 down to take all three points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired the hosts ahead from the penalty spot after Jan Vertonghen was penalised for handball after 10 minutes.

The Gunners were the dominant team in the opening stages, but Spurs responded well to come back and take the lead.

Eric Dier headed home Christian Eriksen's free-kick to make it 1-1, his celebration sparking a brief melee between both sets of players:

Harry Kane then put Spurs in front from the penalty spot. Rob Holding conceded the spot-kick after sliding in on Heung-min Son.

Henry Winter at The Times said it was a controversial decision:

Unai Emery made changes at the break bringing on Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey. The substitutions proved effective, as Arsenal produced a second-half display full of power and intensity.

Aubameyang levelled the scores on 56 minutes with a wonderful curling finish for his 10th Premier League goal of the season:

The momentum was with Arsenal, and they went ahead through Lacazette's deflected strike. The striker was slipping as he fired goalwards, the ball taking a nick off Dier and beating goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Lucas Torreira then capped a dominant display with Arsenal's fourth goal two minutes later. The midfielder cut into the penalty area and beat Lloris with a powerful shot:

There was more misery for Tottenham late on. Vertonghen was sent off with five minutes remaining after picking up a second yellow card for catching Lacazette.

Chelsea bounced back from defeat to Tottenham last time out in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over bottom side Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues got off to the perfect start against their local rivals, as Pedro opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

N'Golo Kante won the ball in midfield and found Pedro, who turned Alfie Mawson and then fired a low shot past goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

It was a landmark goal by the Spaniard:

Chelsea could have extended their lead in the first half, but Rico twice denied striker Olivier Giroud to ensure the Blues led by only 1-0 at the break.

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri sent on Aboubakar Kamara and Floyd Ayite for the second half, and his team improved and had chances to equalise.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga denied Calum Chambers with a header, and then saved the Arsenal loanee's curling shot.

Substitute Alvaro Morata blazed a good chance over the bar for Chelsea, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek made the points safe with eight minutes of normal time remaining.

The midfielder finished off a neat move involving Eden Hazard and Pedro with an emphatic finish to maintain his fine goalscoring form.

Liverpool and Everton could not muster a goal in the first half at Anfield, but both sides went close to breaking the deadlock.

Yerry Mina put a free header just wide of the target after four minutes, while Sadio Mane sent an effort narrowly over the bar with just goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to beat.

The best chance of the half arguably fell to Andre Gomes. The midfielder's header was blocked by Alisson and then cleared off the line by Joe Gomez:

Liverpool then went close through Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss star was put through by Mohamed Salah, but Pickford managed to block his effort.

The Reds had further chances at the start of the second half. Salah curled a shot just wide, Mane then wasted another clear opening:

The Reds piled on the pressure as full-time approached and hit the woodwork with three minutes left on the clock. A corner was headed on by Virgil van Dijk to Origi, and he managed to hit the crossbar from close range.

The Toffees looked to have done enough for a point but were finally beaten in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Pickford could only fumble a Van Dijk shot on to the crossbar, allowing Origi to bundle the ball home and spark wild celebrations from the hosts.