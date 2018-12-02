Reuben Foster Reportedly Agrees to Remain on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Reuben Foster (56) jogs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Washington Redskins claimed Foster off waivers on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, after the 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest. The team says conversations with former Alabama teammates led to the decision to claim Foster. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)
Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Washington linebacker Reuben Foster will not appeal his placement on the Commissioner's Exempt List and will remain inactive until his latest domestic violence case is closed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the decision will likely keep Foster off the field for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Foster, 24, was arrested Nov. 24 on domestic violence charges against the same woman who first accused him of hitting her in February. Those charges were dropped after the woman, Elissa Ennis, said she made up the story in order to get money from Foster.

The San Francisco 49ers released Foster following the second arrest. He was claimed off waivers by Washington amid controversy. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

