Mesut Ozil Ruled Out vs. Tottenham with Back Injury

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil will not feature for Arsenal in their north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday because of a back injury.

The Gunners revealed he would not be available for the clash on Twitter:

Ozil last appeared for Arsenal on November 11 in their 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

                              

