Mesut Ozil Ruled Out vs. Tottenham with Back Injury

Mesut Ozil will not feature for Arsenal in their north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday because of a back injury.

The Gunners revealed he would not be available for the clash on Twitter:

Ozil last appeared for Arsenal on November 11 in their 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

