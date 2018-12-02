Real Madrid Reportedly Make Contact with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer next summer and have made contact with him.

According to the Sunday People's Steve Bates, with Ramsey in the final year of his contract and free to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January, Real have been in touch to discuss a potential link-up of Ramsey and his Wales team-mate Gareth Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu (h/t the Mirror).

The 27-year-old is also said to have attracted interest from the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich, who are similarly hoping to capitalise on his contract situation.

Former Wales team-mate Danny Gabbidon believes Ramsey can rightfully target a move to a top side:

There's no obvious place for Ramsey at Real in their current formation, as Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have their three midfield positions sewn up—even Isco has struggled to get into the team of late.

However, Modric is 33, so there could be the scope for Ramsey or another midfielder to start succeeding him next season.

The Welshman doesn't control games in the way the Croatian does, but what he does offer is match-winning contributions from midfield.

He's reached double figures for goals in a season on three occasions in his career, and in the last campaign, he bagged 11 in 32 appearances.

On Sunday, he came off the bench at half-time against Tottenham Hotspur with his side losing 2-1, and he played a key role in their sensational comeback to help them win 4-2:

Ramsey has started just six of the Gunners' 14 Premier League matches this term, but that has not stopped him from being an impressive creative force in the side:

Although there are probably better players Madrid could target as they look to freshen up their midfield, Ramsey has much to give and would be a free transfer.

Bale's presence could give them an advantage in attempting to persuade him to join too, so the competition won't be happy they have entered the fray.