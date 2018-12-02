Real Madrid Reportedly Make Contact with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal FC control ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer next summer and have made contact with him.

According to the Sunday People's Steve Bates, with Ramsey in the final year of his contract and free to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January, Real have been in touch to discuss a potential link-up of Ramsey and his Wales team-mate Gareth Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu (h/t the Mirror).

The 27-year-old is also said to have attracted interest from the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich, who are similarly hoping to capitalise on his contract situation.

Former Wales team-mate Danny Gabbidon believes Ramsey can rightfully target a move to a top side:

There's no obvious place for Ramsey at Real in their current formation, as Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have their three midfield positions sewn up—even Isco has struggled to get into the team of late.

However, Modric is 33, so there could be the scope for Ramsey or another midfielder to start succeeding him next season.

The Welshman doesn't control games in the way the Croatian does, but what he does offer is match-winning contributions from midfield.

He's reached double figures for goals in a season on three occasions in his career, and in the last campaign, he bagged 11 in 32 appearances.

On Sunday, he came off the bench at half-time against Tottenham Hotspur with his side losing 2-1, and he played a key role in their sensational comeback to help them win 4-2:

Ramsey has started just six of the Gunners' 14 Premier League matches this term, but that has not stopped him from being an impressive creative force in the side:

Although there are probably better players Madrid could target as they look to freshen up their midfield, Ramsey has much to give and would be a free transfer.

Bale's presence could give them an advantage in attempting to persuade him to join too, so the competition won't be happy they have entered the fray.

Related

    Toulouse's Gradel with Sublime Bicylce 😍

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Toulouse's Gradel with Sublime Bicylce 😍

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Live: Liverpool vs. Everton

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Liverpool vs. Everton

    Nick Ames
    via the Guardian

    Dier Celebration Sparks Mass Brawl in North London Derby

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dier Celebration Sparks Mass Brawl in North London Derby

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Isco Gets Weird on Insta 🤔

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Isco Gets Weird on Insta 🤔

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English