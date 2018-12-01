Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Combine for 43 in Duke's Dominant Win vs. Stetson

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

RJ Barrett had 26 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals, and Zion Williamson added 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals as No. 3 Duke defeated Stetson, 113-49, on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Cam Reddish added 23 points, and sophomore forward Abayomi Iyiola led Stetson with 19 points.

Duke's Dominant Performance Shows Heightened Maturity Level

OddsShark listed Duke as a 43-point favorite at tipoff. While a blowout was to be expected over a team that hasn't won a game against a Division I opponent this season, the Blue Devils left no doubt about the result after a sluggish start. Their performance shows a heightened maturity level for a freshman-laden lineup still learning and growing.

The Blue Devils were down 12-11 after the under-16 timeout in the first half and were 0-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc. Following the break, Duke scored the game's next 17 points in the midst of a 37-4 run over 9:19 span.

The Blue Devils crossed the 43-point spread after a Williamson dunk with 17:04 left in the second half and kept pressing as they started the frame on a 34-6 run.

Duke didn't sleepwalk to a sloppy victory. Rather, the Blue Devils kept their foot on the gas and left no doubt regarding their dominance.

As noted on the ESPN2 halftime broadcast, the Blue Devils were sluggish earlier this season against Army, which is just 4-5 on the year. Duke eventually won by 22 points, but the Blue Devils led by just three at home before pulling away in the second half.

While Army is a few cuts above Stetson, Duke looked sharp all game against an opponent it could perhaps beat with its second unit. Future foes will provide stiffer tests, but the dominant victory is a good sign.

What's Next

Both teams are back in action Wednesday at home. The 7-1 Blue Devils take on the University of Hartford, while the 1-8 Hatters host Western Illinois.