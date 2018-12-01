Jose Mourinho Refuses to Deny Reported United Bid for Kalidou Koulibaly

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to confirm or deny if his club have made a huge offer for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Red Devils manager was asked about the Serie A defensive star after his side drew 2-2 at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, as United once again appeared vulnerable at the back.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera (h/t Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News) reported United had made a staggering €107 million (£95 million) bid for the Senegal international. Mourinho is keen to add a defender who can shore up his defence in January.

Speaking in his post-match press conference at the St Mary's Stadium, Mourinho refused to deny the rumours linking his club to the player:

The manager said:

"I cannot answer to your question. If is true, if is not true, I cannot answer to your question, maybe your question is the first one about the market and maybe the next press conference I have two more questions, and maybe the next press conference I have three more. The only thing I can tell you is Koulibaly is a Napoli player."

Koulibaly has emerged as one of the best defenders in world football since he joined the Naples team in 2014 from Genk. The French-born player is technical and imposing, and he appears physically ready for the demands of the Premier League.

At 27, Koulibaly is at his peak, and if United want him, they will have to pay top dollar for his signature.

Toby Gannon of The Sun reported Napoli have turned down two offers from United for their prized asset, with the defender ever-present for the Italian side this season.

United have been a shambles in defence since pre-season, and Mourinho wanted to sign a new centre-back in the summer. However, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward reportedly blocked moves for Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire, leaving Mourinho lacking quality and fresh recruits last summer.

The failure to sign Alderweireld and Maguire has proved to be a damning oversight, and the first-team have spiralled to seventh in the Premier League.

United conceded twice to lowly Southampton on Saturday, and the Old Trafford giants have won just two points from the last three games. Mourinho's men have conceded 23 goals in 14 Premier League games this term, compared to neighbours Manchester City, who have let in just six.

It's an unacceptable state of affairs for the Red Devils, and the club must quickly flex its muscle in January.

Mourinho's long-term future as coach will dictate Woodward's thoughts on spending, and if the Portuguese continues to drop points, his position will become untenable.

Koulibaly would be the perfect antidote for United's defensive problems, and the squad has a good selection of centre-backs who could form a great partnership with the Napoli player. Victor Lindelof has shown signs of improvements since the start of the campaign, and the Swede could team up with Koulibaly to form an intelligent duo at the back.