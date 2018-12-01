Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 14 Scores, Table and Top Saturday Scorers

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2018

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling has an unsuccessful shot on goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on December 1, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling scored his eighth goal of the Premier League season on Saturday, with Manchester City beating Bournemouth 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Callum Wilson recorded his seventh strike of the league campaign as he equalised for the Cherries, but Sterling produced a fantastic performance to grab his team's second in the absence of Sergio Aguero.

Ilkay Gundogan made it three goals for the champions after finishing a flowing move.

Leicester City defeated Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium, but the visitors created a number of chances that they failed to convert.

Crystal Palace were comfortable as they dominated Burnley in south London. The Eagles won 2-0 as the Clarets' woes continued.

Newcastle United were disappointing at home against West Ham United, losing their match 3-0 against the Hammers.

Brighton & Hove Albion fought back from a goal down to beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 on the road.

Manchester United travel to Southampton in the evening kick-off.

Here's Saturday's latest results from the English top flight:

                    

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley 

Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton

Leicester 2-0 Watford

Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 0-3 West Ham

Southampton vs. Manchester United

                      

Premier League Standings (Matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Manchester City: 13, 37, 38

2. Liverpool: 13, 21, 33

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 13, 12, 30

4. Chelsea: 13, 17, 28

5. Arsenal: 13, 12, 27

6. Everton: 13, 5, 22

7. Leicester City: 14, 3, 21

8. Manchester United: 13, -1, 21

9. Bournemouth: 13, 2, 20

10. Watford: 14, -2, 20

11. Brighton: 13, -5, 15

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 14, -4, 16

13. West Ham: 14, -5, 15

14. Crystal Palace: 14, -7, 12

15. Newcastle: 14, -8, 12

16. Cardiff City: 14, -14, 11

17. Huddersfield: 14, -15, 10

18. Burnley: 14, -16, 9

19. Southampton: 13, -14, 8

20. Fulham: 13, -19, 8

                       

Top Scorers (Player, club and goals, per the Premier League's official website)

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 8

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 8

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 7

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 7

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 7

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 7

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 7

                

Saturday Recap

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Manchester, United
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City suffered a slight scare at the Etihad against a resolute Bournemouth team, but the Premier League champions and current leaders prevailed 3-1.

City fielded a team missing Aguero and David Silva, but Bernardo Silva gave the hosts a 16th-minute lead.

Wilson shocked home fans as as he expertly headed home for the equaliser on the stroke of half-time, and it was a deserved reward for the Cherries as they pushed forward.

The second half saw Sterling take control of the encounter, and the England international was irresistible.

Sterling reclaimed the lead for City after 57 minutes shortly after hitting the woodwork, and City put their foot down on the gas as the visitors stuttered.

Opta Joe highlighted Sterling's amazing record against Bournemouth:

Gundogan made sure of the points with 11 minutes to spare, and the Sky Blues cantered over the finish line in the closing stages. 

Leicester wrapped up the points with two early goals against Watford after a penalty from Jamie Vardy broke the deadlock after just 12 minutes.

James Maddison scored one of the goals of the day past goalkeeper Ben Foster, juggling the ball and volleying home 11 minutes later to double the lead.

Burnley were poor as they handed the points to Palace on their travels, failing to threaten the home side's goal as they lost 2-0.

James McArthur claimed a fortunate opener after 16 minutes, but Andros Townsend lit up the game in the closing stages with a magnificent strike.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Felipe Anderson of West Ham United celebrates after he scores his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on December 1, 2018 in Newcastle
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Newcastle's recent winning run came to an abrupt end against West Ham, with the east London team cruising to a 3-0 away win.

Javier Hernandez recorded a brace, scoring a goal in each half. Felipe Anderson compounded the misery for the Magpies with a third strike in stoppage time.

Huddersfield got off to the perfect start against Brighton as Mathias Jorgensen scored in the first minute, but it was downhill for the hosts after claiming the lead.

Steve Mounie saw red for the Terriers after a bad challenge after 32 minutes, and the Seagulls took advantage of the extra man to win the points.

Goals from Shane Duffy and Florin Andone guaranteed a vital win for the travelling party.

Related

    Man City Made to Work for Bournemouth Victory

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Made to Work for Bournemouth Victory

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Coming Up: Southampton vs. Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coming Up: Southampton vs. Man Utd

    Scott Murray
    via the Guardian

    Inter Really Believe in Pogba Chances

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter Really Believe in Pogba Chances

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Sancho Destroys 3 Defenders with One Spin

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sancho Destroys 3 Defenders with One Spin

    Streamable
    via Streamable