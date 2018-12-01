Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 14 Scores, Table and Top Saturday Scorers

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling scored his eighth goal of the Premier League season on Saturday, with Manchester City beating Bournemouth 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Callum Wilson recorded his seventh strike of the league campaign as he equalised for the Cherries, but Sterling produced a fantastic performance to grab his team's second in the absence of Sergio Aguero.

Ilkay Gundogan made it three goals for the champions after finishing a flowing move.

Leicester City defeated Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium, but the visitors created a number of chances that they failed to convert.

Crystal Palace were comfortable as they dominated Burnley in south London. The Eagles won 2-0 as the Clarets' woes continued.

Newcastle United were disappointing at home against West Ham United, losing their match 3-0 against the Hammers.

Brighton & Hove Albion fought back from a goal down to beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 on the road.

Manchester United travel to Southampton in the evening kick-off.

Here's Saturday's latest results from the English top flight:

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley

Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton

Leicester 2-0 Watford

Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 0-3 West Ham

Southampton vs. Manchester United

Premier League Standings (Matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Manchester City: 13, 37, 38

2. Liverpool: 13, 21, 33

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 13, 12, 30

4. Chelsea: 13, 17, 28

5. Arsenal: 13, 12, 27

6. Everton: 13, 5, 22

7. Leicester City: 14, 3, 21

8. Manchester United: 13, -1, 21

9. Bournemouth: 13, 2, 20

10. Watford: 14, -2, 20

11. Brighton: 13, -5, 15

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 14, -4, 16

13. West Ham: 14, -5, 15

14. Crystal Palace: 14, -7, 12

15. Newcastle: 14, -8, 12

16. Cardiff City: 14, -14, 11

17. Huddersfield: 14, -15, 10

18. Burnley: 14, -16, 9

19. Southampton: 13, -14, 8

20. Fulham: 13, -19, 8

Top Scorers (Player, club and goals, per the Premier League's official website)

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 8

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 8

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 7

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 7

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 7

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 7

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 7

Saturday Recap

Manchester City suffered a slight scare at the Etihad against a resolute Bournemouth team, but the Premier League champions and current leaders prevailed 3-1.

City fielded a team missing Aguero and David Silva, but Bernardo Silva gave the hosts a 16th-minute lead.

Wilson shocked home fans as as he expertly headed home for the equaliser on the stroke of half-time, and it was a deserved reward for the Cherries as they pushed forward.

The second half saw Sterling take control of the encounter, and the England international was irresistible.

Sterling reclaimed the lead for City after 57 minutes shortly after hitting the woodwork, and City put their foot down on the gas as the visitors stuttered.

Opta Joe highlighted Sterling's amazing record against Bournemouth:

Gundogan made sure of the points with 11 minutes to spare, and the Sky Blues cantered over the finish line in the closing stages.

Leicester wrapped up the points with two early goals against Watford after a penalty from Jamie Vardy broke the deadlock after just 12 minutes.

James Maddison scored one of the goals of the day past goalkeeper Ben Foster, juggling the ball and volleying home 11 minutes later to double the lead.

Burnley were poor as they handed the points to Palace on their travels, failing to threaten the home side's goal as they lost 2-0.

James McArthur claimed a fortunate opener after 16 minutes, but Andros Townsend lit up the game in the closing stages with a magnificent strike.

Newcastle's recent winning run came to an abrupt end against West Ham, with the east London team cruising to a 3-0 away win.

Javier Hernandez recorded a brace, scoring a goal in each half. Felipe Anderson compounded the misery for the Magpies with a third strike in stoppage time.

Huddersfield got off to the perfect start against Brighton as Mathias Jorgensen scored in the first minute, but it was downhill for the hosts after claiming the lead.

Steve Mounie saw red for the Terriers after a bad challenge after 32 minutes, and the Seagulls took advantage of the extra man to win the points.

Goals from Shane Duffy and Florin Andone guaranteed a vital win for the travelling party.