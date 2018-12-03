6 NBA Teams in Desperate Need of Zion Williamson

0 of 6

Lance King/Getty Images

By June, it wouldn't be shocking if every NBA team had the same player at No. 1 on its draft board.

Duke freshman Zion Williamson seems to be separating himself from teammates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish and every other prospect in the country.

Per 40 minutes, he's averaging 31.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.4 blocks and 3.1 steals and shooting 67.7 percent from the field. And the 18-year-old still has an enormous amount of room left to improve skill-wise.

Early signs are pointing to a future franchise player with an unmatchable mix of power, explosion and quickness, plus ball-handling and passing ability, post moves, shooting potential and unique defensive playmaking.

He should fit into any frontcourt that needs a 4 or 5 and help jump-start a number of tanking teams' rebuilds.