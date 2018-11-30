WWE Superstars Aleister Black, Zelina Vega Reportedly Get Married

Photo Credit: WWE.com

WWE Superstars Aleister Black and Zelina Vega were reportedly married in a recent ceremony after rumors of a relationship over the past year.

Justin LaBar of Wrestling Inc. first reported the news Friday. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed the nuptials.

No further information was immediately released.

Black (real name Tom Budgen), 33, is a Netherlands native who signed with WWE in June 2016 after an extensive career as an independent wrestler in Europe. He's operated almost exclusively on the NXT brand and was the NXT champion from April 7 through July 25.

Vega (real name Thea Trinidad), 27, has been part of SmackDown since April after spending her first year with WWE as part of the NXT roster. She was previously part of Impact Wrestling, where she was a TNA Knockouts tag team champion alongside Sarita.