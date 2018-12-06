Early Look at the Top Players in 2019 NFL Free Agency

1 of 10

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints can flip their quarterback insurance policy into a succession plan. On Aug. 29, the front office traded a 2019 third-round pick for a sixth-round selection and Teddy Bridgewater, who went through an offseason program with the New York Jets.

Following the trade, Bridgewater indicated he's willing to be patient in a backup role, per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett. "I don't mind waiting," he said. "I get to learn from one of the best players to ever play this game, get to be in the room with a great group of guys, get to learn from coach [Sean] Payton. So I look forward to that."

Bridgewater mentioned he studied the Saints offense during his collegiate years at Louisville, and Triplett noted there was excitement for his stay with the club.

The 26-year-old signal-caller restructured his deal in September, adding two voidable years to his existing contract, per the Advocate's Nick Underhill: "Two voidable years were added to spread the cap hit. It is automatically set to void 10 days prior to the start of the 2019 league year. The base salaries in 2019 and 2020, which void, are written at $22 million."

Assuming quarterback Drew Brees makes a quick decision on whether to play out the final year of his deal, New Orleans would have a window to contemplate a short- or long-term plan at quarterback. Bridgewater could chase opportunities elsewhere, but it's likely the Saints would have his ear first.

Still in the early stages of his career, with a Pro Bowl season and playoff experience on his resume, Bridgewater will generate interest on the open market as the hottest commodity at quarterback.