Kareem Hunt Apologizes for Shoving and Kicking Woman After Release from Chiefs

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Kareem Hunt has been released by the Kansas City Chiefs following the release of a video that showed the running back shoving and kicking a woman in a hotel in February.

The Chiefs announced Hunt's release in a statement Friday:

"Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

Hunt also issued a statement following Kansas City's decision.

"I want to apologize for my actions," he said, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this."

TMZ Sports released footage recorded at a Cleveland hotel in February showing Hunt arguing with a 19-year-old woman before he shoved her and she responded by striking him in the face. He later pushes another man into her, knocking her to the ground, and kicks her while she is crouching.

On Feb. 12, Cleveland.com's Courtney Astolfi reported a cross complaint from the altercation, in which Hunt and the woman both said they were attacked and could both decide to press charges.

Hunt wasn't arrested, nor did police file any charges, with TMZ noting officers "were unable to determine if a crime had been committed."

A third-round pick by Kansas City in the 2017 NFL draft, Hunt has started each of the team's 27 games over the past two seasons. He leads the Chiefs with 1,202 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns in 2018.



